9 Christmas Movies On Hulu That Make A Perfect Holiday Streaming Marathon

The holiday season is here at last, and that means it's time to plop down with some friends or family and watch a ton of festive movies. There's just something special about wrapping yourself up in a blanket while the snow falls outside and getting lost in some great — or even not-so-great — Christmas movies. And all you need is a Hulu subscription to start your holiday movie magic marathon. Check out this list of Christmas movies all available on Hulu to give you some great ideas on what to watch this holiday season, and start planning out your movie marathon.

1. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Although this movie was a box office bomb when it came out in the late '90s, it is actually the perfect combination of Christmas cheer and millennial nostalgia to watch with your friends. Not only does it star '90s icon Jonathan Taylor Thomas as a college student who makes a grand, cross-country journey while decked out in a Santa suit, but it also features the acting talents of a pre-Mrs. Timberlake Jessica Biel, back when she was in her 7th Heaven days. Basically, it's just the perfect Christmas movie for anyone who was a kid in the '90s, so definitely grab your friends for this one.

Buena Vista Pictures

2. Bad Santa (2003)

For a bit of a raunchier take on the holidays, look no further than Billy Bob Thronton's foul-mouthed take on Kris Kringle. Bad Santa is the very rare R-rated Christmas movie, so don't start streaming it if you're looking for your typical, heartwarming holiday story.

Movieclips on YouTube

3. A Very Brady Christmas (1988)

The holidays are all about surrounding yourself with familiar faces, and what could be more familiar than television's favorite family. The Brady Bunch's made-for-TV Christmas movie was the highest-rated TV movie of 1988, and it's still the perfect nostalgic choice for the holidays now that it's available to stream on Hulu.

4. A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Netflix has a wildly ridiculous royal Christmas movie this season with A Christmas Prince, but Hulu users have their own regal, holiday film. Originally hailing from the illustrious Hallmark Channel cavalcade of Christmas movies, A Princess for Christmas is about a woman who travels to the the foreign kingdom of Castlebury and sparks a relationship with Prince Ashton around Christmastime. This is the perfect pick for any Outlander fans, since Jamie Fraser himself (Sam Heughan) plays Prince Ashton.

LionsgateVOD on YouTube

5. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver a totally fun and funny family-friendly movie for the holidays. Christmas with the Kranks is a pratfall-filled comedy that is a good choice for the whole family.

6. Happy Christmas (2014)

For movie fans that want their Christmas movies with some buzzier actresses, Hulu is streaming a more recent release with Happy Christmas, which stars Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham. The movie is all about young women navigating their lives in their 20s, so its the perfect pick for a girls' night over holiday break.

Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

7. Christmas Crush (2013)

Okay guys, let's be real — sometimes the most fun movies to watch with your friends are the really bad, overly cheesy ones. If you're looking for a totally ridiculous Christmas movie to make you and your crew bust out laughing, try out Christmas Crush. As a bonus, it also answers the questions: what has Aaron Samuels been up to since Mean Girls?

Gravitas Ventures on YouTube

8. One Magic Christmas (1985)

For a healthy dose of Christmas magic and a heaping helping of heartwarming family togetherness, look no further than One Magic Christmas. The '80s flick is about how a down-on-their-luck family finds the magic in Christmas with the help of a guardian angel. Plus, it's a great way to pay your respects to Harry Dean Stanton (who died earlier this year), and it stars the iconic Mary Steenburgen.

9. Dear Santa (2011)

We gotta get a Lifetime original movie in there, too. In Dear Santa, a woman stumbles upon a letter a young girl's letter to Santa asking for a new wife for her widowed father. Determined to change her materialistic life, the woman sets out to fulfill the girl's wish. The movie has some star power behind it: directed by Jason Priestly, and starring Angel star Amy Acker.