There's nothing like celebrating a new season with the people you love most. Autumn is right around the corner, so it's time to get festive with your favorite sister. There are so many ways for both of you to bond over your love for fall. You can sip the classic PSL, head to a pumpkin patch, go camping in the woods, and do some leaf peeping. Let's just say, you'll never run out of things to do with each other. Here are some bucket list ideas for sisters who love fall most of all.

How often do you get to spend quality time with your sister? Life can get so busy, and sometimes you place plans with the people you love most on a back burner. Nobody will ever be able to replace the special bond you and your sister have, so you should spend time with each other whenever you can. We can all bond over our love for seasons because they have a such a strong affect on our moods. The changing leaves and crisp autumn air put many people in awesome moods, so why not embrace it? It's time to get festive AF this fall and share those good times with your sister! Happy fall, y'all.

1 Try All Things Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice Alexander Grabchilev/Stocksy Festive food is the best way to celebrate the season. Challenge yourselves to try all things pumpkin spice that you come across in stores and restaurants. Consider kicking off your fall foodie adventures by making an epic pumpkin spice bucket list of your own, and be sure to include a variety of cereals, ice creams, and cinnamon rolls. Yum!

2 Compete With Creative Pumpkins Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Introduce some sisterly competition by having a creative pumpkin competition. Head to your hometown's pumpkin patch, then check out Pinterest to see who can create the best pumpkin masterpiece.

3 Embark On A Fall Road Trip To Check Out The Foliage Emoke Szabo/Stocksy Roll the windows down, turn your fall playlist up, and take a leaf-peeping road trip. There's nothing like a scenic drive to watch the seasons change. Sounds like the perfect bonding experience, right?

4 Chill In An Aesthetically-Pleasing Cabin B. Harvey/Stocksy Imagine going on an aesthetically-pleasing cabin getaway with your day one this fall. Check out Airbnb for a stunning cabin in the woods. Bring out your favorite books and card games for some quality time with your sis. Of course, don't forget s'mores and your favorite bottle of red!

5 Hit Up A Local Oktoberfest Good Vibrations Images/Stocksy Oktoberfest is the place to be if you both love brews. Fortunately, you don't have to fly all the way to Germany to celebrate it. Do some research and find some local Oktoberfest events going on near your hometown. Cheers to sisterhood!

6 Celebrate Halloween In A Different City Kelli Seeger Kim/Stocksy When was the last time you spent Halloween with your sister? Consider hitting up a new city to celebrate Halloween together this year. Make a weekend out of it and create some spooky memories together, complete with themed bars and maybe even a trip to a haunted house!

7 Go Thrift Shopping For The Perfect Fall Sweater Greg Schmigel/Stocksy You and your sis love a good thrift find! Go thrifting with your sister and see who can discover the best accessories and beanie caps for fall. Thrift stores are full of funky, yet fashionable sweaters that are perfect for autumn weather.

8 Plan A Fall Photo Shoot Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Spice things up and plan a fall-themed photo shoot together. You can head to a pumpkin patch or scenic overlook to make those photos pop. Mom would be so proud, so be sure to send her the best shots.