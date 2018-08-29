It's practically fall, and you know what that means, right? It's time to celebrate. Fall gives everyone a reason to get festive and indulge in all things pumpkin spice. Seriously though, how could you not love this time of year? You're finally able to prep your best Halloween costumes and favorite Thanksgiving recipes. You get to pull out the coziest sweaters and cute ankle boots to make the ultimate fashion statement on your 'Gram. It's prime time to bask in what seems like the perfect weather. So, in celebration of all things autumn-related, these fall festivals in the U.S. deserve a spot on your bucket list.

It's amazing to see the transition from summer to fall as the leaves change right before your eyes. Summer is great, but there's nothing like fall. It's time to head back to school or start your new big girl job. Autumn brings plenty of change into your life, and you can't help but get excited about it.

There are plenty of festivals across the country that will help you get into the fall spirit. You'll be picking pumpkins, sipping warm apple cider, and cozying up to a warm bonfire at some of these fall festivals to ring in the new season.

1 Telluride Horror Show Rocket House Pictures on YouTube If you love all things spooky, then you've gotta check out Telluride's annual horror show in October. This is a film festival in Colorado that is full of fantasy, suspense, horror, sci-fi, and thriller movies. This is the perfect trip for Halloween lovers who are looking for a good spook.

2 Northeast Kingdom Fall Foliage Festival NEK Flyer on YouTube Northeast Kingdom Fall Foliage Festival is basically a traveling festival where you'll get to see the most beautiful towns in Vermont across a period of seven days. You'll be able to indulge in the best fall festivities that all participating towns have to offer, including a chili cook-off, pumpkin carving contests, town tours, and so much more.

3 Punkin Chunkin Colorado The Aurora Channel on YouTube If you're a fan of all things pumpkin flavored, then put Punkin Chunkin Colorado on your fall bucket list ASAP. You'll be able to search for the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, check out fall crafts, and sip brews in their onsite beer garden. This festival takes place Oct. 6 - 7.

4 Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival on YouTube The Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival is a family-friendly fall event that takes place in Miami, Florida. You can take it easy and go pumpkin picking, or you can chase thrills on their carnival rides. They've got a scarecrow village, cornstalk maze, pumpkin beer bars, and a pumpkin food court to keep things festive.

5 Autumn At The Arboretum The Dallas Arboretum on YouTube Autumn at the Arboretum is a pumpkin festival held in Dallas from the end of September through November. You'll get to witness a breathtaking display of fall flowers, plants, and pumpkins. This festive fall garden is Instagram #goals.