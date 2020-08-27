9 Black-Owned Etsy Haircare Shops To Peep Right Now For Natural, Handmade Products

Despite the amount of people who care for natural hair, and despite the how the ritual of haircare is something everyone can relate to, a number of larger, wider-known haircare brands don't properly cater their products to natural hair texture. Thankfully, though, there do exist many brands out there so consistently providing high-quality products for all hair textures, including those with curly, coily, and kinky hair types. In the spirit of supporting lesser-known businesses, there are a plethora of amazing Black-owned Etsy haircare shops out there with natural, handmade, affordable products you should check out.

Supporting Black-owned businesses is a practice that should be baked into every person's shopping habits, as it fosters prosperity within Black communities. And despite what you might think, a wealth of Black-owned brands are offering next-level products and services across every industry, especially haircare. Sometimes, it just takes a little extra research on your part to ensure your money is going to Black-owned companies. To take this practice even further, by shopping on Etsy, you can support small businesses, which drives more money into local communities rather than large corporations. Considering COVID-19 has forced some small businesses to take a hit financially, purchasing from small businesses is necessary now more than ever.

No matter what hair you have or how you like to wear it, there is a Black-owned Etsy haircare shop with products perfectly suited for your hair. Check out some shops below to revamp your shower shelf space.

The Pressed Keratine and Aragan Smoothing Treatment Box ($73, Etsy) from AsheAmarie can be bought as a whole set or you can get the shampoo, hair mask, or serum separately, with each priced around $25. These products are great for over-treated hair that's in need of a little TLC. Whether you prefer to wear your hair straightened or curly, AsheAmarie's products are said to leave your hair silky and frizz-free.

LoveNinaBeauty has a slew of natural and organic products that are all handmade, so you know your hair will be feeling the love. The Hair of Wool Collection ($59, Etsy) is just one of LoveNinaBeauty's products that promotes hair growth. The set comes with shampoo and conditioner bars, leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and hair cream, though you can also buy all the products separately, too.

If you like to sample your products before buying big, UnconditionalLovebyC offers many of its products in smaller sizes for you to test out. All of its haircare is made with as little preservatives as possible. For those with particularly dry hair, the Fermented Rice Water Conditioner ($9, Etsy) has that extra hydration you're after. It's also great for detangling, shine-enhancing, and stimulating growth.

JNicoleCustomLLC is all about bringing the spa into your own home. Each of the brand's products are made to help nourish natural hair textures and prolong protective styles. JNicole's Hairfood Sealant ($12, Etsy), for example, is made with a few different oils that'll keep your hair hydrated all week.f

If your hair feels weighed down by the heaviness of oils and moisturizing creams, a hair serum might be the lightweight alternative you're looking for. Made with all natural products, you can trust that your scalp is getting the best with the Amber Roots Hair Serum ($17, Etsy).

If you live with a dry or flaking scalp, DCHaircare makes a bunch of haircare items that will combat buildup and other dry-scalp issues. The Scalp Relief Spray ($25, Etsy) promises to relieve some of the symptoms associated with dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and dandruff on the scalp.

LakshmisCupboard has everything from deep-conditioning products to detangling products to shampoo bars — you could restock your entire shower shelf in one go. To simplify your routine even further, check out the brand's Low Lather Argan Honey Shampoo and Conditioner Bar ($2, Etsy). With this bar in your shower, you just cut your hair washing time in half.

Vegan, silicone-free, and sulfate-free, SiameseTwists' products work for every hair type, though the brand specializes in natural hair textures. Made with thick, coily hair in mind, its Lemon Cake Twist Butter ($17, Etsy) includes mango extract, shea butter, and cocoa butter that will keep your hair hydrated.

The luxury, botanical beauty brand Omiaje has hair masks, shampoos, styling gels, and more that work for every type of hair. The Jasmine and Bamboo Styling Set ($33, Etsy) consists of products infused with bamboo extract to strengthen each strand of your hair, while the elm bark and jasmine extracts detangle, soften, and combat frizz.