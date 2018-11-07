As a wanderluster, you have a bucket list filled with dreamy destinations, and you're longing to visit as many as possible. But, it's no secret that traveling is quite expensive, especially when you're trying to head abroad. When you start calculating costs of airfare, accommodations, food, and even souvenirs, traveling seems less and less likely if you're balling on a budget. However, lucky for you, a bunch of hotels and travel providers are offering Black Friday 2018 travel sales, so you can satisfy your wanderlust for less.

I am no stranger to going way over budget when it comes to spoiling myself on my bucket list activities, travel included. I'm a firm believer in making traveling a priority in my 20s, and unfortunately, my indulgence sometimes sets me back financially a little more than I expected it would. But, there's nothing more special than visiting a new place, and I think that what you gain when you travel is well-worth the price tag.

That being said, I'll never say no to a good sale, especially when it comes to feeding my travel habit. I couldn't be more excited that these amazing destinations are offering sales so that millennials can plan out their 2019 travels. And if you're looking for even more savings, make sure you check out Skyscanner's Cyber Monday radar, which is keeping track of sales on popular flights and popular airlines for Cyber Monday.

1 The Redbury — New York, New York Courtesy of The Redbury The Redbury in New York City's NoMad district is the perfect getaway for staycationers and visitors alike. If you book between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26 with the code "CYBER" online, or "DSCYB" over the phone, you can receive 50 percent off your weekend stay (Thursday through Sunday) booked for Nov. 23, 2018 through the end of March 2019. While you're there, take advantage of their in-room secret menu in collaboration with the hotel's executive chef and Marta, a gourmet NYC pizzeria.

2 Azores Getaways Courtesy of Azores Getaways If you're looking for a little island escape, you need to check out Azores Getaways' special holiday deals. The group of Portuguese islands is a hidden gem in the Atlantic Ocean, full of stunning landscapes and delicious seafood. If you book between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, you can take advantage of their Boston to Terceira package, which includes round-trip tickets from and to Boston's Logan International Airport, as well as seven days at a four-star hotel of your choice. (Breakfast is even included, so you can be fueled up for your explorations.)

3 Atlantis — Nassau, Bahamas Courtesy of Atlantis Let's be real: You always dream about a Caribbean getaway when winter takes over and you're wearing 15 layers of sweaters. Lucky for you, the iconic Atlantis resort in the Bahamas is giving you the opportunity to book a stay with some major savings. Check out their specials page every day from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday for a new deal, which ranges from airfare and hotel savings to even a complimentary night. (Yes, for real!)

4 Chelsea Hotel — Toronto, Ontario Courtesy of Chelsea Hotel If you're thinking of heading north, check out the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto. The resort is located in the heart of downtown, so you and your family or friends can walk around and explore all that the city has to offer. Their four-day Cyber Sale, which starts on Black Friday (Nov. 23) and ends on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26), will give you 25 percent off any bookings between Nov. 23, 2018 and March 20, 2019.

5 The Langham Hotel — Boston, Massachusetts Courtesy of The Langham Boston Located in Boston's historic Financial District, the Langham is a landmark, as it is housed in Boston's former Federal Reserve Bank. It's within walking distance to the Waterfront, Faneuil Hall, and the North End, so visitors can get a full Boston experience without wandering too far from their hotel. Their four-day sale between Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers 25 percent off any stay booked for Nov. 22, 2018 through Feb. 23, 2019.

6 Contiki Nick Bondarev / Stocksy If you're not sure where your next destination is, or you do but don't know how to plan your trip, don't fret — Contiki is here to help you out. Contiki is a social travel company that connects 18 to 35-year-olds with some serious wanderlust, and sets them up with a unique itinerary in the dreamiest destinations. Their trips always include a trip manager, local guides, on-ground transportation, accommodations, and most meals. If you book between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, you can save 20 percent on any trips booked through the end of 2019. Take advantage of their amazing packages, like the "Mykonos and Santorini Island Escape."

7 Whitney Peak Hotel — Reno, Nevada Courtesy of Whitney Peak Hotel For people who love a unique hotel experience, check out the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno. It's a dog-friendly hotel in the heart of downtown Reno that features the Guinness Book of World Records "tallest artificial climbing wall." (How's that for a challenge?) Book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for a stay from Nov. 23, 2018 through March 31, 2019 for 30 percent off all rooms.

8 Carillon Miami Wellness Resort — Miami, Florida Courtesy of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Indulge in a little R&R overlooking the turquoise blue waves at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Known for their luxury spa, extensive fitness class offerings, and amazing food, you'll leave feeling pampered like the princess you are. If you book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll receive 35 percent off your accommodations, plus $150 to go toward any spa services, and an additional $150 to spend on dining at the resort. (BRB, booking a getaway for myself pronto.)