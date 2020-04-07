When you're sick of scrolling the same feeds over and over, you can take a break with a new game right on your phone. From solving tasty puzzles in Candy Crush to caring for your animals in Farmville, there are plenty of different adventures you could go on. Here are the nine best free App Store games to have a blast without leaving the house.

1. Candy Crush

Candy Crush Saga is a tasty puzzle adventure for everyone. You'll need to think on your feet to solve puzzles, and you'll be rewarded with candy combos and rainbow-colored cascades. You can also play the game with your friends and other competitors. The game is free of charge on the App Store and Google Play.

2. Farmville 2

Farmville 2 is a fan-favorite game that allows players to cultivate their farms and care for their farm animals. In the latest version of the game, you'll go on an adventure to collect rare goods and craft new recipes. You can even unlock special crops to make your farm come alive, as well as trade with your neighbors, contribute to your friends' farms, and join a co-op to trade. You can get the game for free on the App Store and Google Play.

3. Pac-Man

The year 2020 is the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man, and you can celebrate the occasion by downloading the latest Pac-Man version for free on Google Play or the App Store. The game features brand new mazes to tackle as well as daily gameplay challenges where you can earn token rewards.

4. The Sims

The Sims FreePlay, is available for no charge on Google Play and the App Store. You'll get to enjoy the complete Sims experience that you know and love on your mobile device. You can create Sims, customize their wardrobes, build their homes, and more. When you complete goals, you'll earn Simoleons, which will help you expand your Sim Town.

5. Racing Penguin: Slide and Fly!

Racing Penguin is an exciting game that allows you to slide down the mountains of Antartica and use your wings to fly. You'll want to go a fast as you can to escape the polar bear, and the faster you go, the more stars you'll get. To top it off, there's a multiplayer mode available so you can play with your pals. You can get Racing Penguin: Slide and Fly! for free on the App Store and Google Play.

6. Mouse Maze

Mouse Maze is a new puzzle game that'll keep you on your toes. You'll help the adorable mouse eat all the cheese before the evil cats chase him down. There are many levels to conquer with exciting mazes. You can even play with your buddies and compare our scores using the leaderboard. The game is available for no charge on the App Store.

7. Super Mario Run

You can play this exciting Super Mario game with just one hand, controlling Mario by tapping so he runs forward and pulls off jumps and spins. You'll collect gold coins on your exciting journey through many courses. Super Mario Run is available free of charge on the App Store and Google Play.

8. Snake VS Block

The iconic game gets a fun update in this version available for no charge on the App Store and Google Play. To play, all you'll need to do is swipe your finger to guide a snake of balls and break the bricks. You can also get additional balls to make a huge snake.

9. Rolling Sky

In this colorful game with 3D effects, you'll swipe left and right to control a ball as you follow the music and dodge obstacles coming your way. There are many game scenes you can unlock, including Mountains, Universe, Forest, Snowhill, and more. Check out the game on the App Store and Google Play.