When you were a kid, the best part about taking control of the family computer was being able to play hours and hours of games. Today, you have plenty of games available on your phone or gaming console, but if you're feeling nostalgic for the good old days, there are plenty of iconic games still around. Here are six computer games you can still play for a total throwback.

If you're looking to have an entertaining night in, you'll want to check out the timeless games people are still buzzing about. Some games like Club Penguin are making a comeback this year, while others like The Sims have consistently captured people's hearts. From exploring Faerieland in Neopets to battling mobs in Minecraft, there are plenty of adventures you can undertake without leaving the house.

Sims

The Sims was an immediate hit when it was released in 2000. The game celebrated its 20th anniversary with no signs of slowing down. If you'd like to play the life simulation game, check out the latest addition in the series, The Sims 4. You'll be able to create unique Sims like never before, with the capability to personalize unique appearances and personalities. You can also build and design your ideal home using Build Mode and travel between locations to expand your virtual community. You can buy The Sims 4 to play with Origin PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. You can also download a pared-down version of the game, The Sims FreePlay, for no charge on Google Play and the App Store.

Neopets

Created in 1999, Neopets allows users to create and take of their own pets in the world of Neopia. Though you can still collect Neopoints and explore Neopia right now, the end may be near for the online virtual pet website. Since Neopets games run on Adobe Flash, which will be shut down at the end of 2020, it's unclear if the web version will continue to exist. So, make a free account ASAP to make the most of the classic game while you can.

Club Penguin

Club Penguin fans listen up, because the game is officially back, after being discontinued in 2017. After debuting in 2005, it was discontinued due to a decline in popularity, but the creators decided to recently bring it back as people began spending more time on their screens. To make thing even better, membership to the new version is also free to play online. Get ready to hit the ice, play games, and chat with your penguin pals all night.

Farmville

Released in 2009, Farmville allows players to cultivate their farms and care for their farm animals. In the latest version of the game, Farmville 2, which is available for free to play on the Zynga website, you can unlock special crops to really make your farm come alive. You can also trade with your neighbors, contribute to your friends' farms, and join a co-op to build social ties.

Pac-Man

The year 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man, and there's so much to celebrate. The classic game, which rose to popular in video game arcades in the '80s and '90s, has become one of the most recognized brands on the planet. You can relive those countless nights spent playing the retro game by downloading the latest Pac-Man version on Google Play or the App Store. The game, which is available for free, features the iconic design with brand new mazes to tackle.

Minecraft

Officially released in 2011, Minecraft still boasts one of the biggest communities in gaming. As a player, you'll prepare for an adventure as you build, mine, battle mobs, and explore the Minecraft landscape. You can buy Minecraft for $26.95 and it's available for PC, Mac, and Linux.