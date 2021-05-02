9 Alexis & Ted 'Schitt's Creek' Quotes About Dating & Relationships

If any TV couple can make puns, head lice, and devastating heartbreak look romantic, it’s Alexis Rose and Ted Mullens from Schitt’s Creek. The couple faced some obstacles, and timing wasn’t often on their side, but Alexis and Ted brought out the best in each other and supported each other unconditionally. And although the sitcom’s central love story is the relationship between David and Patrick — and true fans know the real love story is the familial relationship between the four Roses — Alexis and Ted’s quotes about love and relationships will remind you that Alexis had some of Schitt’s most romantic (and heart-wrenching) moments.

According to Annie Murphy, who brought Alexis to life on-screen, the pairing’s bittersweet breakup was hard to film — but it also felt right for her character. “It was really, really sad. Both Dustin [Milligan] and I figured it will be a ‘Will they, won't they,’ and then it will be a 'They will!'” she told Elle in March 2020. “But it ends in a way that's correct, because they both helped each other grow so much, and I think it's the mature, responsible, loving thing to do, to break up.”

Alexis’ thoughts on relationships and breakups are worded a little differently, but they’re equally powerful in their own way. Here are nine reasons she and Ted were soulmates — I mean, nine of the couple’s best quotes about love.

Pop TV

“I love you. I'm in love with you. And I know I really don't have any right to say that to you. And also, I know you're in a relationship, and I'm happy for you, I really am. I just feel like if I didn't tell you how I felt, I would literally go insane. You're the sweetest man I've ever known. And that's it.” — Alexis, Season 4, Episode 11 “I know many of you are excited about the lock and key event. But the more I think about it the more I think that game kind of sends the wrong messages. Because it makes it seem like as soon as you find the right key, everything’s just supposed to work out. But life is more complicated than that. Now I used to think that my one special lock needed to be super aggressive and come from a long line of Adriatic royalty, or have a beard and be really into the woods. Then I realized that sometimes a special little lock can come along that you didn’t think would fit because you thought it didn’t look or act like the lock you thought you needed. So instead of actually giving it a real chance, you throw it away because it was too nice and it liked you too much and cared. And now that lock has found another key and you are so happy for it and you just need to accept that and find a new lock.” — Alexis, Season 4, Episode 12 “Apparently, I only have two minutes, so I'm gonna make this quick. Hi. I'm Ted. I'm newly single. And I'd be kidding myself if I told you that I haven't wanted to do this every single day for the last two years.” — Ted, Season 4, Episode 12 "Listen, Ted, I've gone through enough heartbreakers for like, two people's lifetimes. And I don't want that anymore. I want you. And that cute little butt.” — Alexis, Season 5, Episode 4 “You've done too much for me already. You do too much for me. And so I think it's time that I give something back to you. [...] The last thing I wanna do is stand between you and this job. You've worked so hard, and I'm proud of you.” — Alexis, Season 5, Episode 12 “Just because we’re not in the same city doesn’t mean we can’t go on a date.” — Ted, Season 6, Episode 3 “Don’t get me wrong, I want you here so bad, but I know you. And no matter how many juicers I buy, this place just won’t feel like home.” — Ted, Season 6, Episode 6 “I’m so proud of you. I’d like to think that we helped each other get here. And when you get on that plane tomorrow I want you to know how grateful I am to have met you.” — Alexis, Season 6, Episode 8 “I don’t think I’m ever gonna meet another woman who made me feel the way that you do.” — Ted, Season 6, Episode 8

I'm not crying, you're crying. Alexis and Ted forever, y'all.