If you've been using Zoom to call into work meetings or happy hours with friends, you've probably played around with a virtual background or two. It's a fun way to switch up a drab setting or just elevate the mood in the Zoom Room. If you're ready to get animated like Rick and Morty, here are nine Adult Swim Zoom backgrounds that'll put you right into some of your favorite Cartoon Network shows.

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to check that you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer. You can switch up your backdrop by going to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. Then, click the plus (+) sign and upload your high-resolution image. If it's not working, you can always try updating your computer system.

Zoom recommends using high-resolution images, and there are plenty of Adult Swim backgrounds you can choose from. These Adult Swim backgrounds from Cartoon Network feature a whole slew of scenes from beloved television shows including Rick and Morty, Dream Corp LLC, and The Eric Andre Show. To use these backgrounds with scenes from the actual shows for your next Zoom call, you'll need to right-click and save the image to your computer before uploading them on Zoom.

1. Dream Corp Lab

Give your video call a sci-fi vibe with this Dream Corp LLC background, where presumable Dr. Roberts will be of little help actually analyzing your dreams.

2. Eric Andre's Desk

Transport yourself to the set of The Eric Andre Show, where the comedian makes the magic happen.

3. Joe Pera's Halloween

Have a themed convo with this jack-o-lantern-dotted background from Joe Pera Talks With You.

4. Joe Pera's Pies

Imagine what Joe Pera has to say about the tasty selection of pies in this background.

5. Rick and Morty's Bedroom

The eccentric bedroom from Rick and Morty will make you feel like you're practically a part of the show.

6. Rick and Morty's Couch

Chill out in living room from Rick and Morty while you wait for the next wild adventure from the mad scientist and his grandson.

7. Rick and Morty's Garage

Channel your inner Rick and tinker with experiments in the garage from Rick and Morty.

8. 'Space Ghost' Desk

Take the helm at the iconic Space Ghost Coast to Coast desk, but be ready for Zorak to chime in.

9. Hell

Take the descent to the dark side with this background from Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell.

You can use whichever show you're feeling when you have a Zoom call, and with so many options, you could even switch it up for every day of the week. With these backgrounds, you won't have to wait until nighttime for Adult Swim.