Every good fairy tale has a happy ending, and the best way to end your magical wedding day is with a sweet treat everyone will enjoy. Of course, there's the cake, but everyone also loves enjoying a dessert bar at the reception. From donuts to ice cream, the possibilities are truly endless. Unique dessert wedding bar ideas are the way to go to make sure your day is something everyone will remember.

A cake is great, and on your wedding you can have your cake, eat it, and then eat more at your dessert bar. Some even allow for the guests to make their treats unique to them with different topping options. It's a perfect choice for your wedding day, because you love your SO just as much as everyone will fall head over heels for a unique dessert bar.

Get caught up in these eight delicious and creative ideas, but don't let the choices overload you in a sugar coma. It's your day, after all, so if you can't choose just one, why not have a couple? That's what I would decide for my wedding day. A dessert bar is truly the sweetest way to celebrate your day, and any of these deserve an "I do."

1 Donut You Love This Donut Bar? You'll be saying, "I do" to these donuts. This themed dessert bar is so cute — right down to the punny sign. Have a donut wall that guests will want to take pictures in front of for the 'Gram. Make your donut bar DIY with a spread of sprinkle and nut toppings your guests can add.

2 We All Scream For Ice Cream Bars A make-your-own ice cream sundae bar is a must for any summer wedding. Just imagine all of the amazing toppings you can have for your guests to create an ultimate sundae. Give your guests some ideas by creating a specialty sundae named after you and your SO that they can copy, or let them get creative.

3 I Want Candy... Bar This is such a yummy idea for your guests to enjoy. Get some glass candy jars and fill them with your favorite treats. Provide your guests with take-home bags or boxes, so everyone gets to go home with something super sweet. Consider vintage candy if you're going for a rustic-themed wedding.

4 Every Wedding Needs S'more S'mores Everything is s'more fun with s'mores. Choose different kinds of chocolate like dark, white, milk, or even Reese's peanut butter cups, so your guests can make the s'mores of their dreams. There are even different flavored marshmallows, so the decision making process will be a lot harder.

5 Be One Smart Cookie With A Cookie Bar So many cookies, so little time. If you had a cookie bar at your wedding, you could invite every cookie you could imagine to the party. No one's going to stop me from trying them all!

6 I Only Have Pies For This Pie Bar Show your guests you like them berry much with a pie bar. Some people even prefer pies over cake, so this is a great idea if you want to ditch the cake and have pie instead. Or, have a pie bar and cake. It's your wedding day, have as many sweets as you'd like. Set up some full pies for people to slice into, or have a bunch of mini pies for people to grab on the go.

7 This Pancake Bar Is Totally Stacked I've seen a lot of things in my day, but I have never seen a pancake bar before. I'm so thankful to know it exists. Just imagine the fun your guests will have when they see fluffy buttermilk pancakes waiting for them to add all of the amazing toppings to.