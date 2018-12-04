Christmas comes but once a year, but Hanukkah shows up and stays for eight entire nights. Somehow, the Hanukkah movies don't though. While Lifetime, AMC, Hallmark and Freeform are so full of Christmas films, one might accidentally burst and get tinsel all over the rug, Jewish families must turn to streaming services to round up enough films to fill all eight evenings after everyone is too full of latkes to move. These streaming Hanukkah movies are perfect for families ages 3 to 103, and uplifting for everyone to watch.

As usual, before diving in, it's time to get a little Seinfeld and do an Airing of Grievances at the lack of offerings from any particular streaming service. Christians complain how the entertainment industry is run by Jewish people, but you wouldn't know it from the millions of Christmas films, and only small tokens towards Hanukkah movies. Hallmark may be promising a Hanukkah film or two for 2019, but as it stands the ratio of Christmas to Hanukkah films is overwhelming.

Still, despite the occasional Holocaust reference, and an errand Christmas tree or two, between Netflix, Amazon Prime streaming rentals and a few YouTube offerings, I've been able to put together a cheerful family-friendly list everyone can enjoy this holiday season. Chag Sameach!

Eight Crazy Nights The Film Archives on YouTube Adam Sandler's cartoon family musical comedy. Here's the synopsis: Davey Stone is a young man who hates the holidays and is determined that no one else in the town of Dukesberry is going to enjoy them either. You can find it as a streaming rental on Amazon Prime.

Hitched for the Holidays Hitched For The Holidays - Trailer on YouTube This is for the blended families. Here's the synopsis: A couple of single adults agree to pose as each other's significant other throughout the holidays to keep their meddling families from harassing them. Available to rent via YouTube.

Auf das Leben! (To Life!) Menemsha Films on YouTube This pretends to be a Holocaust film, but it's not. Here's the synopsis: Aging cabaret singer Ruth and terminally ill Jonas form an intense bond that gives them a reason and purpose to live. Available on Netflix.

The Hebrew Hammer The Hebrew Hammer - Trailer on YouTube Everyone wants to watch The Hebrew Hammer at Hanukkah. Here's the synopsis: As a child, Mordechai Carver (Adam Goldberg) was teased mercilessly for his Jewish heritage... Now he's a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces who fancies himself the Hebrew Hammer. Available streaming via Amazon Prime.

The Producers (1968) Flauntvids on YouTube The Producers is the most timely movie any Jewish family could watch in 2018. Here's the synopsis: A Broadway producer decides to get rich by creating the biggest flop of his career. The original 1968 version is streaming via YouTube.

The Women's Balcony Movieclips Indie on YouTube This recent release is a great new addition for 2018. Here's the synopsis: An accident during a bar mitzvah celebration leads to a gender rift in a devout Orthodox community, in this good-hearted tale about women speaking truth to patriarchal power. Available on Netflix.

Full Court Miracle Full-Court Miracle - Trailer on YouTube Full Court Miracle has been a staple of the holiday since 2003. Here's the synopsis: Inspired by the true story, the film centers on a group of young Jewish basketball players who search for a coach to help them out of a slump. Available for streaming via Amazon Prime.