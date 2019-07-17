8 Stories About The Most Terrible Things F*ckboys Have Gotten Away With

I've had a lot of fun with f*ckboys — typically described as people who like to date around casually (all genders can exhibit f*ckboyhood). I've also had many negative experiences with them. Sometimes, the casual nature of the hookup isn't conveyed well or I just have a bad experience in the aftermath. I know I'm not the only one who has witnessed terrible things f*ckboys have gotten away with, so I collected a bunch of stories for you. These will make you laugh, cry, grimace, and perhaps even swear off of f*ckboys forever. But even if you don't (and it's totally OK to love f*ckboys), these stories will keep you entertained.

One of my biggest crushes of all time was a certified f*ckboy. He was a particularly dangerous type because he wasn't widely considered one, so he was able to get away with much more subtle behavior. For instance, he'd text me every day for a week and then disappear for two weeks, but claim it was because he felt like he'd been too clingy. I continued sleeping with him for a while, but eventually, the flakiness came to a head: He invited me over to his apartment and never showed (I just hung out outside for half an hour — in 20-degree weather). So, if you've dealt with a f*ckboy before, I'm right here with you.

Read on to find eight stories of f*ckboys and the things they shouldn't have gotten away with.

1. Dead Man Walking My ex-boyfriend screwed my roommate while I was out of town for my grandfather's funeral. — Zoe, 30

2. Numb And Naked One time, after just getting out of a relationship I went to a bar, then went home with this frat bro who, after 10 minutes of sex, said, 'You can get out now,' then told me he didn’t remember my name, and laughed! I sat around, numb and naked. — Lauren, 22

3. Someone Got A Ring Shutterstock I dated a guy for six months and I bought him a leather jacket. Three days later, he proposed to a stripper while wearing it. — Della, 28

4. Leaned In Too Close I was 17 and obsessed with David Lynch. This kid at school, who was maybe 19, wore an Eraserhead shirt, so I said 'Hey, cool shirt.' For months after, he'd approach me, lean in, and say, 'So, when are we gonna hang out?' I would just giggle nervously and say, 'Um I don't know...' until he stopped asking. — Jillian, 33

5. Canada Nice A one-night stand stole my Toronto Maple Leaf's hat, and when I politely asked for it back, he sent a video of his friend peeing on it, penis out and all. — Jillian, 24

6. Getting Hot In Here Shutterstock He took me back to his newly-remodeled house, which he was extremely proud of. We were starting to make out when he decided the mood would be sexier with a fire going. Leaning on the mantel over the fireplace, he started jumping on giant logs of firewood, trying to break them in half. I guess he leaned too hard because, on about the third jump, the mantel and the entire stone wall over the fireplace (up to the ceiling) came crashing down around us. I mean, the entire living room looked like a bomb had detonated. I was just sitting in a pile of rubble, cracking up. The shocking part was that it didn’t even phase him — he pulled me upstairs as if nothing had happened. Until the next morning when we walked downstairs and he saw his home in shambles, he didn’t even remember it had happened! I guess f*ckboys do have a one-track mind, LMAO. — Erin, 25

7. Prepping For The Future I was hanging out with this guy for almost a year, who had told me he loved me, planned our wedding, and named our kids. I found out he had a long-term girlfriend the whole time. He freaked out. He told me I would never be loved because I was 'stalking his life' and said me calling him out was 'taking a serious toll on his mental health.' Like, what? — Kathleen, 20