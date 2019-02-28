Chances are you've already got a lineup of straightforward black, nude, and white sandals. They're pretty much a staple in every wardrobe. But seeing as this year's aesthetic is all about color and detail, why not add some spring sandals under $50 to your collection that boast bright hues, cool textures, and unexpected straps? After all, shoes are the easiest way to take an outfit from simple to eye-popping, meaning if your footwear game is on point you can worry about the rest of of your look way less. Any chance to simplify your life should be jumped at, right?

Whether you're into pastels or earthier hues, styles with heels or flat shoes, there'll be a sandal for you in the below selection to wear to brunch, an upcoming wedding, work, wherever. Animal prints, jelly straps, sport-inspired, platform—there's a little bit of everything so go ahead and indulge in something a bit unexpected. Seeing as each pair is priced unbelievably well you can even shop a few of them without breaking the bank. Tell your beloved Birkenstocks to move aside because some new sandals are about to become your favorites.

Step Into Spring

DOWNTOWN Crocodile Mules $48 Topshop Buy Now

These shoes are gorgeous, plain and simple. From their pastel lilac hue to their simple two-strap design to their faux crocodile finish, they embody all of the best seasonal footwear trends in one.

Athletic Club

ATHLETIC PLATFORM SANDALS $60 Zara

Yes, Teva-inspired styles are still in, and if you want a more stylized version of the style this platform pair is the perfect place to start. Boasting a chunky, two tone tread they reference the dad trend in a whole new way. Normcore at its best.

Lemonade Stands

UO Amanda Mesh Mule Sandal $49 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

These sunny yellow mules are like happiness in a shoe. They boast a slight heel, lending them perfectly to dressier events, and their single strap is made from a super fine mesh.

The Standard

Criss-cross strap slides $26 Bershka Buy Now

In case you need to re-up your simple black sandal game, this pair is all kinds of minimalistic and cool. Featuring flat soles and a simple crossed strap detail, you can slide into them with ease, no matter what you're wearing.

Buckle Up

ROMEO Buckle Sandals $45 Topshop Buy Now

If you really are a diehard Birkenstocks fan, these shoes aren't too far off from your beloved favorite but pack a colorful and elevated punch thanks to their burnt orange color and gold buckle details.

Net Worth

ASOS DESIGN Harvey knotted ring detail sandals $48 ASOS Buy Now

I want to wear these to every fancy spring event I have coming up! The straps give them a super delicate and refined appearance, further strengthened by the gold metallic hardware anchoring the shoe.

Pink Lady

Winona Gelly Sandal $38 Free People Buy Now

Channel your inner elementary school self and give gelly sandals another try. This cute pink pair is all kinds of playful and proves that fashion should never be taken too seriously.

Stand Tall

Embellished Platform Espadrille Sandals $25 Forever 21 Buy Now

The black platform sandal gets a cool bohemian update thanks to an espadrille-inspired sole. Woven detailing in black and nude encircles the sole, while a brown footbed and black straps add to the style's laidback feel.