The market for sex toys can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the landscape. And it can be downright intimidating if you don't like the sensation of vibration. There are tons of super fun non-vibrating options out there! Rest assured that you can definitely find fun sex toys that don't vibrate — it just might take a little bit of research at first.

There are numerous categories of sex toys outside of toys that vibrate. For instance, there are accessories that you can wear that can make you feel super sexy or really turn your partner on. Toys in this categories include collars, harnesses, nipple clamps, or edible under garments. Additionally, there are objects that can enhance your enjoyment of sex, such as a wedge that supports your body in ways that make new positions easier. There's also different kinds of fun lube that can stimulate your genitals in ways that make them more sensitive.

There's also products that can be great for foreplay. Massage candles are a great example, because they can encourage you and your partner to really get in the mood before getting down to business. If you're curious about your options outside of vibrating toys, check out this selection!

Playful Promises Lingerié Harness

Level up your usual sexy lingerié game with a set that has a collar. This can be a really fun surprise for your partner, and looks pretty hot. It can be really fun to get dressed up in a whole lingerié set under a regular outfit or a date outfit. Then take your time taking it all off so that your partner notices what's in store underneath.

Beginners Handcuffs

Handcuffs are a great option for a sex toy purchase that doesn't involve vibration. If you've never experimented with handcuffs, make sure to talk with your partner about how you want to proceed and come up with a safe word that means everything should stop. Handcuffs can be a great way to exchange power during sex and foreplay, so it could be a creative addition to your sex life if you've been wanting to spice things up.

Crystal Dildos

If you really like penetration, but not the idea of vibration, there are plenty of dildos that don't vibrate. If you like your penetrative toys to be firm, a crystal dildo could be really fun! These can be great fun to use alone or with a partner, and if firmness is a priority for you — they will certainly deliver.

Beginner Strap On

Strap-ons are the unsung heroes of sex toys. They can really change things for a couple in the bedroom and I totally recommend them. This is a cool beginner model because it's arguably less intimidating than the full harness that a lot of strap-ons come with. This is definitely a sex toy option for you if you've been looking to spice things up in your sex life.

Nipple and/or Clit Clamps

If you're not into vibration but you are into the sensation of pain, clamps could be a fun way to go. These nipple and clit clamps from sex toy company Unbound are not only functional but also super cute.

Butt Plugs

Butt plugs are yet another way to enjoy sex toys without the sensation of vibration. Anal play can be really fun! Just make sure you use lube with butt plugs, because the anus isn't self lubricating like the vagina. Another great thing about butt plugs is that you can use them while practicing other kinds of sex, like penetration, oral, or fingering.

Liberator Pillow

Last, but certainly not least, is this pillow designed for getting better sex position angles. Sometimes a sex toy doesn't have to literally stimulate your genitals to really level up your sex life. It's all in the details, and this pillow can boost up you or your partner's body in a way that makes penetration or stimulation super accessible.

It's super awesome that you're branching out and looking at all of the sex toy options you could potentially test out. Just the fact that you're doing the research means that you're open to learning more about what you like and what works for you. That alone is really great! Hopefully any number of these toys can make for a hella fun time.