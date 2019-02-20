8 Photos Of Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk That You’ll Want To Frame Immediately
It's not often that celebrity A-listers manage to keep their romances hidden from the public eye. The mystery that surrounds Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship is intriguing, partly because they've been so good at keeping their love deets on the DL. However, photo evidence has made it crystal clear that these two have got their couple synergy on lock. This is not a drill people, there are some seriously stunning photos of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk that will make you melt from the heat.
For those of you who need a refresher, Cooper and Shayk were first rumored to be dating back in April 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight. By May, the couple had been spotted locking lips around NYC and it seemed their relationship was officially underway. Fast-forward to November 2016, and Entertainment Tonight officially confirmed that the Russian supermodel was expecting her first child with Cooper. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Shayk opened up about why she and Cooper have put in so much effort to maintain their privacy.
"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," Shayk told Glamour. "I admire it and I think it's great — but I think it's all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it." So, here's the elusive pair at their most fly.
1They have the same facial expressions.
Cooper and Shayk seem like they're really clicked into the same energy here. Not to mention, this red carpet look is to die for.
2Taking patterns to the next level.
Whatever ensemble Shayk is rocking, I'll take one in every color. Their subtle coordination choice is such a great reminder that you don't have to be too matchy with bae to present a united front.
3Irina's iconic thigh slit makes me want to cry.
Cooper looks nice here. Now that that's out of the way, can we talk about Shayk's absolutely killer dress? I'm starting to think that thigh slits are her secret weapon and I'm so here for it.
4So fresh, so clean.
His scruff, her pout, their heads perfectly angled in unison — enough said.
5A coffee run, but make it fashion.
Who knew a coffee run could be so chic? Something about this pic screams ad campaign, and again, Shayk's coming in oh-so strong with those angles.
6Some profile action never hurt nobody.
Even their profiles are on point. And the coordinating slicked-back hair looks are everything.
7PDAing like pros.
Cooper has been known to actively avoid PDA in past relationships, but when it comes to Shayk, he seems to have loosened up a bit.
8Even their low-key looks are cute AF.
Even their more casual snaps are adorable. It's easy to see why these two have remained so into each other. Something about their energy and personas seems to mesh really well together. Also, it's pretty admirable that they've both decided to take the road less traveled and keep their private lives private.
Although the rumor mill has proven that even if you keep quiet, you're still going to fall under scrutiny, this duo has stuck by their decision to forgo too much of the spotlight. And whatever they've got going between them, it seems to really be working.