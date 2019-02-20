It's not often that celebrity A-listers manage to keep their romances hidden from the public eye. The mystery that surrounds Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship is intriguing, partly because they've been so good at keeping their love deets on the DL. However, photo evidence has made it crystal clear that these two have got their couple synergy on lock. This is not a drill people, there are some seriously stunning photos of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk that will make you melt from the heat.

For those of you who need a refresher, Cooper and Shayk were first rumored to be dating back in April 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight. By May, the couple had been spotted locking lips around NYC and it seemed their relationship was officially underway. Fast-forward to November 2016, and Entertainment Tonight officially confirmed that the Russian supermodel was expecting her first child with Cooper. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Shayk opened up about why she and Cooper have put in so much effort to maintain their privacy.

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," Shayk told Glamour. "I admire it and I think it's great — but I think it's all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it." So, here's the elusive pair at their most fly.

1 They have the same facial expressions. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper and Shayk seem like they're really clicked into the same energy here. Not to mention, this red carpet look is to die for.

2 Taking patterns to the next level. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whatever ensemble Shayk is rocking, I'll take one in every color. Their subtle coordination choice is such a great reminder that you don't have to be too matchy with bae to present a united front.

3 Irina's iconic thigh slit makes me want to cry. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper looks nice here. Now that that's out of the way, can we talk about Shayk's absolutely killer dress? I'm starting to think that thigh slits are her secret weapon and I'm so here for it.

4 So fresh, so clean. James Gourley/Shutterstock His scruff, her pout, their heads perfectly angled in unison — enough said.

5 A coffee run, but make it fashion. Broadimage/Shutterstock Who knew a coffee run could be so chic? Something about this pic screams ad campaign, and again, Shayk's coming in oh-so strong with those angles.

6 Some profile action never hurt nobody. James Devaney/GC Images Even their profiles are on point. And the coordinating slicked-back hair looks are everything.

7 PDAing like pros. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Cooper has been known to actively avoid PDA in past relationships, but when it comes to Shayk, he seems to have loosened up a bit.