There are so many reasons why the ocean holds such a special place in your heart. It provides you with a serene place to kick back, relax, and enjoy the sound of the waves crashing on the shore. All of your worries seem to fade away when you're basking in the sunshine. It's why you head to the shore every summer to visit it, and why the most romantic date will forever be taking a stroll on the sand. So, to really pay homage to the sea, you might want to consider some ocean quotes for tattoos.

A tattoo is a great way to showcase your personality and what you love, right on your body for everyone to see. A picture is worth a thousand words, but when you want to get the message of your love for the ocean across perfectly, a subtle quote is all you need. There's so much to say about the sea, but if you need help picking out the right words, consider any of these eight quotes about the ocean.

Just remember that you do have to wait at least three weeks after getting a tattoo before you can swim, according to AuthorityTattoo.com. However, consult your tattoo artist on how long they think you should wait before visiting the ocean or pool again, in addition to proper care tips of your new tat. Maybe instead, spend your summer seas-ing the day, and then in the fall, it's the perfect time to say goodbye to your beach vacays with an ocean tribute.

1 For Someone Who Needs A Sweet Reminder Sometimes, all you need is a little self-reminder of how special you are. With this quote from Rumi, you'll always remember how much of a true gem you are. You might even want to get this tat with your person to constantly remind yourselves how much you mean to each other.

2 For The Traveler Who Needs A Little Encouragement You likely have a little travel bug inside that has you wanting to explore new places. However, if you're a homebody with wanderlust, you also have a little voice inside your head that may be preventing you from leaving. With this quote, you'll always be reminded to cast your fears aside, and just go, or else you'll never get to where you want to be.

3 For The Girl Who Must Always Be With The Sea You hear that? I think your shellphone is ringing, and I know who's on the line. This is the perfect tat for any beach babe who wants to spend most of her days at the shore. This quote is your mantra, and you just want the world to know where your heart truly belongs.

4 For The Squad That Makes An Ocean Together If you and your friends are looking to get a matching squad tat, this quote may be the one for you. Ryunosuke Satoro's words perfectly sum up what you already know about your besties. Individually, you are one drop, but together, you make something so spectacular and beautiful.

5 For The Ocean Lover Who Also Enjoys A Good Pun Who doesn't love a good pun? They're just the right amount of cheesiness to bring a smile to your face, so if you're beach lover, this "seas the day" quote will having you grinning from ear to ear. It's also short enough to go somewhere small and subtle, like maybe a finger tattoo.

6 For Someone Who Just Wants To Have Sun This quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson would just be a constant reminder to live every day to the fullest. To a beach babe like you, that means going to the beach, swimming in the sea, and sleeping on the sand. Get this tat somewhere you'll always see, so if you're not living in the sunshine, you know to make a change, pronto.

7 For Those Who Need Motivation Through The Rough Waters Franklin D. Roosevelt was right — you can't become great when you're not challenging yourself. This quote is perfect if you're feeling a bit overwhelmed climbing to the top in your career, and need a little encouragement. You may be in some rough waters now, but at the end you're going to be the most skilled sailor ever seen.