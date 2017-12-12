8 Nail Gift Sets To Have On Deck For Last-Minute Gifts This Year

'Tis the season of giving, which means now is the time to think of those that are special in your life, and get them something they'll love and cherish. When thinking of your best friends, you want to make sure you get something they absolutely want to use. A beauty gift set is always a great choice for your friends, but there's so many to choose from and you never really know what makeup your friends like. It can get kind of overwhelming, but you can never go wrong with some nail polish. That's why nail gift sets are the perfect present to get all of your girlfriends.

Everyone loves a good mani, so you know it's a gift your friend will use. The hardest part of deciding on a gift is over, and even better, if you happen to forget anyone on your list (not that you would ever!), it's great to stock up on a few extra of these so you can have the perfect gift on-hand and ready for your friends if needed. Most of these gift sets come "wrapped" for you. With the holiday themed packaging, just stick a bow on these gift boxes and they're good to go. We've done all the work for you, so you don't even have to truly lift a finger. All your girlfriends will be so ecstatic Christmas morning when they open their presents, because this year you've really nailed it.

1 China Glaze Ulta Beauty China Glaze Glam Finale Book, $17.97, Ulta Everyone loves a good countdown to Christmas. China Glaze has this set of 12 mini nail polishes that are a perfect way to celebrate the season. Your friends can try out a new shade every day. Some of the shades are Don't Be A Snow-Flake (white holographic glitter), Santa's Side Chick (red), and AS Good As It Glitz (rose gold metallic). It's only available online, so if you're getting this set for a friend, make sure you order with enough time for holiday shipping.

2 Butter London Kohl's All The Jewels Trend Lacquer Set, $150, Kohl's There's a color for almost every day of the month in this 45 piece nail set from Butter London. Your friends will discover so many colors they love wearing in this group. It really is all the jewels.

3 Cargo Cargo Cargo X Star Wars Nail Polish Kit, $22, Cargo This limited edition set from Cargo is here just in time for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you have friends that are amped-up for the new movie in the saga, then this is the set for them. The kit comes in four shades of color. There is Restore the Republic, Praetorian Guard, The Force, and Rule the Galaxy. So, whether your on the light side or dark side, you'll love this set.

4 Julep Julep Julep #Coveted 2017, $48, Julep Once again Julep has put together a collection of their most coveted shades from the year. All 12 shades are magnificent, and come in a limited-edition gift box. Some of the amazing shades are Jolene (Bombshell) Iron Ore Metallic, Yixi (It Girl) Iridescent Seafoam Shimmer, and Ani (Boho Glam) Periwinkle Frenzy Matte Glitter Top Coat.

5 Nails Inc. Sephora Unicorn Nail Polish Duo, $15, Sephora Of course 2017 was a year of unicorn obsession, so it just makes sense that you would get your friends this unicorn themed nail set. The duo from Nails Inc. comes in two magical shades: dreamy, soft sheen rainbow, and blinding sparkle with 3D pigment. Your friends will have people believing in unicorns when they see their nails.

7 Elf Target e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Gift Set, $20, Target This 20-piece set has almost every color you could ever want for your mani or pedi. Your friends will die for all the vibrant colors, and live for all the soft tones. It's also perfectly priced, so you can get a set for everyone in your girl squad.