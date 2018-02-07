Elite Daily
Stocksy/GIC

8 Most Interesting People To Date, Based On Real Women's Experiences

By
As far as I'm concerned, there is one thing and one thing only that is the true enemy of a healthy, happy relationship — and that's boredom. Most people are interesting in those first few getting-to-know-you dates, but the key is choosing to be with someone whose intrigue lasts beyond those first few encounters. I'm sure we've all met some pretty intriguing people in our time, but who's the most interesting person you've ever dated? A recent Reddit thread asked ladies to share the most interesting person to date, based on their own personal experience.

Let's just say these women weren't lying — the people they dated certainly do sound... interesting. Read along.

A good storyteller with an even better voice.

/u/ashmoe32

A coffee aficionado who's also into cheese making.

/u/pascalines

A devil worshipper.

/u/littmuslozenge

A like-minded individual who does their homework.

/u/adyingbreedx

A well-connected political heir, minus the ego.

/u/CoastalCurl

A jack of all trades with a "great sense of humor."

/u/sprinklecone

A drug dealer with some "outrageous" tendencies.

/u/princess-captain

A Celtic God with a heart of gold.

/u/LDN_Escort

Here's to hoping we all find a love as interesting and exciting as these women. Also, let's hope that maybe we don't find love with drug dealers or anyone engaged in illegal activity. But hey, to each their own!

