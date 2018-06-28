There's nothing more exciting than traveling to a new place. You can't wait to try the new foods, meet new people, and learn about a totally different culture. However, there are a few things you must endure before you get to the fun parts. Flying is a necessary part of travel, but it can be stressful for some. How will you keep yourself entertained? What should you pack in your carry-on? How will you even be able to sleep? A little preparation goes a long way when it comes to flying. Here are some items you can't fly without, that have totally saved me during long flights.

Don't you just wish you could teleport sometimes? Let's be real: The flying process can seem never-ending. You think I'd be used to it by now as a travel blogger, but I still have my gripes. You may spend hours waiting in line, you have to rely on the airline for everything to run smoothly, you've gotta sit in a giant airport for hours on end, and you must make sure that you're prepared for everything. You've gotta be ready for flight delays, long layovers, potentially uncomfortable seats, and crowds of other travelers. You can't control everything, but you can do your best to prepare ahead of time. Here are some things you can bring to make the most of your time in the air. (You can thank me later.)

1 Headphones Amazon $349 Amazon Can you even imagine spending hours on a plane without headphones? This is the absolute last item you want to leave at home. How else would you watch your downloaded movies or listen to that dope playlist you created specifically for this flight? Consider purchasing noise canceling headphones to help you survive any crying babies or loud snoring. Buy Now

2 A Water Bottle Amazon $45 Amazon Hydration is key, so it's important to drink plenty of fluids before, during, and after your flight. Airlines typically serve water in small cups during the flight, but this may not be sufficient on longer haul flights. If you want to avoid feeling dehydrated, consider filling up your water once you pass security. An insulated bottle will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold for most of your flight. Buy Now

3 Skin Moisturizer Amazon 6 Amazon Bring skin moisturizer to prevent dry skin during long flights. Airplanes have dry air, so it's a great idea to stay moisturized to prevent cracking skin and oil build-up that may cause breakouts. Buy Now

4 Healthy Snacks Amazon $6 Amazon If you want to avoid getting hangry on your long flight, then you should pack your favorite healthy snacks. Protein bars, nuts, and fresh fruit are great food options to bring onboard. Buy Now

5 Sanitary Wipes Amazon $3 Amazon Hundreds of people flood in and out of airplanes on a daily basis, and sanitary wipes might give you more peace of mind in terms of cleanliness. Feel free to wipe down your armrests or snack tray before settling into your seat. Buy Now

6 Neck Pillow Amazon $40 Amazon I think we can all agree that sitting upright for an extended period of time is extremely uncomfortable. A proper neck pillow will help you relax during your flight in the best way possible. A neck pillow could make the difference between sleep or no sleep. Buy Now ‌

7 A Travel Journal Amazon $12 Amazon Travel journals are a great way to remember the best parts of your trip. Most of us don't have much time to spend writing down our daily lives, but long flights are a great time to reflect or prepare for your upcoming trip. You'll always have this journal to look back on with great memories. Buy Now