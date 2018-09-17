It's the most wonderful time of the year — and I am not talking about Christmas. Halloween is just around the corner and if you haven't thought about what you and your bae are going to dress up as, here are some Halloween costume ideas for queer couples. When it comes to having the best couples' costume at the party, queer couples can definitely get it.

If you want to really stun your friends, consider dressing up like the hit pairs in this list. There are no real gender requirements for these costumes, so queering your fave classics like Dirty Dancing or Grease could be a super fun idea. Always remember to be racially and culturally sensitive with your costumes (and honestly, keep this up all year long).

Sometimes, though, it can feel like a bummer when all couples' costume lists are for straight couples. The amount of queer characters in pop culture this year is exciting! What could be cuter than dressing up as Sapphire and Ruby from Steven Universe with your sweetheart? Honestly, I really can't think of anything. In case you were wondering how to recreate these costumes, check out the suggestions below.

2 Daphne & Velma From 'Scooby Doo' Cartoon Network Orange Turtle Neck, $15.99, Amazon Magenta Dress, $27.99, Amazon Nerd Glasses, $7.99, Amazon This is a great spin on an old classic. You really can't go wrong with this one. Pull off Daphne with this simple magenta dress. For Velma, you can grab an orange sweater and some black glasses from Amazon or reuse a pair of chunky black 3D glasses from your local movie theater.

4 Kate McKinnon's 'Ghostbusters' Costume & A Ghost Columbia Pictures Jumpsuit, $34.99, Amazon Orange Tape, $16.71, Amazon Mattel Ghostbusters Gun, $30.99, Amazon Goggles, $14.99, Amazon OK, is anyone else swooning at Kate McKinnon in this picture? If you choose this couple's costume, your partner will likely swoon at your Ghostbusters get-up as well. This might seem like a tough costume to pull off but you can achieve the looking by taping your own jumpsuit with orange tape. Once you've done that, add the trademark Ghostbusters gun, and some goggles. As for the ghost costume, a classic sheet design could work perfectly.

5 Cheryl & Toni From 'Riverdale' The CW Temporary Hair Chalk, $10.71, Amazon Choker, $6.39, Amazon Red sweater, $8.49, Amazon Black leather jacket, $49.00, Amazon This is a really fun one if you and your partner are Riverdale fans. For a Cheryl and Toni costume, consider picking up some temporary hair dyes or chalks to achieve their signature hair colors. Pick up a leather jacket for Toni, a red sweater for Cheryl, and simple chokers for both of them to perfect this queer AF look.

6 Hayley Kiyoko & Kehlani in the "What I Need Music Video" Yellow Sweatshirt, $12.99, Amazon Red Crop Top, $11.99, Amazon Plaid Pants, 11.99, Amazon If you want to guarantee a win at your queer friend's Halloween party, look no further than a Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani costume. These two blew us away this year with their performance in the "What I Need" music video. Each artist has a specific look in the video that you could replicate pretty easily. For Hayley, consider an oversized windbreaker or sweatshirt, some cool sneakers and some sort of statement metal necklace. For Kehlani, consider this cute red crop top and a pair of plaid pants.

7 Janelle Monae & Tessa Thompson in the "PYNK" music video. Pink Dress, $49.50, Amazon Magenta Sweater Dress, $49.99, Amazon Another great costume for two women of color, would be Janelle Monae and Tessa Thompson from the "PYNK" music video. Most of the costume is easily accomplished by picking up a light pink dress for Tessa and a bright magenta ensemble for Janelle. Although Amazon isn't selling their iconic pants that resemble vaginas, you could always try making your own!