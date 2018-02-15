If you're looking to live forever, or at least for an appropriately long amount of time, then the best way to get started on your journey toward immortality is to think about what you're putting into your body for fuel. Think of your diet as the battery for your body: Depending on how well you eat, you can extend your given daily energy, or decrease it. By incorporating foods that help you live longer, you're not only helping yourself in the long-term, you're also improving your own daily levels of energy and your ability to fight fatigue.

Of course, most people don't follow the same strict nutrition standards every day. You're only human, so of course your eating patterns will fluctuate day to day. The most important thing, by far, is to simply make sure you're educated on what is actually healthy and good for you, so that you know how to create the best possible meals for yourself when you have the time to do so.

Nobody is in complete control of their life's timeline. But if you make consistently healthy choices, you're contributing to the likelihood of a longer, healthier life. Here are eight foods that help you to work toward extending the decades.

1 Don't Say No To Cranberries Next Thanksgiving Katie And Joe Load up on those cranberries next Thanksgiving, because a 2014 study found that fruit flies, which were given exposure to cranberries, lived 25 percent longer than fruit flies that didn't get exposed to these small, tasty red berries.

3 A Handful Of Nuts A Day Is All You Need Mee Nuts are one of your best snack options when you're flagging in the middle of the work day. They're loaded with protein, and they can actually help you live longer, too. According to a long-running Harvard health study, people who ate at least a handful of nuts a day were less likely to die of cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disease. This might have to do with the nuts, but it can also be the result of the things you're not eating, since you're eating the nuts instead. Either way, a handful of almonds is an excellent decision, always.

4 Blueberries For All The Vitamins Pixel Stories If you're looking for a savior in the form of fruit, blueberries are your best move. They're full of antioxidants, and they're one of the most nutrient-dense fruits, containing fiber, as well as vitamins C and K. The best part is that blueberries go great with literally any meal. Throw them onto your salad, into a smoothie, or on top of your cereal.

5 Whole Wheat Bread Should Be Your New Favorite Carb Davide Eillini Swapping in whole wheat bread for your regular carb option might just extend your life for another 20 years — along with olive oil, veggies, and fresh fish. Sticking to a Mediterranean diet has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and contribute to overall longevity in life. Plus, it's a great excuse to eat yummy Greek salads, so why not try it out?

6 Good Ol' Water Marko Milavanovic Repeat after me: drink more water. Seriously, drinking more water is one of the absolute best things you can do to improve your health. Up to 75 percent of Americans may be dehydrated at any given moment, according to a 2013 report from CBS Miami, and given that your muscles and even your brain are both dependent on a high water percentage, dehydration inevitably leads to health risks, as well as you not being able to be your best self. Aim for about 10 glasses a day, and add a couple more if you're working out on the reg.

7 Avocados Are Pricy, But They're Worth It Stephen Morris The price of avocados may be keeping you from purchasing a home, but rest assured, eating them will keep you healthy in the meantime. Avocados are filled with vitamins K, C, B5, B6, and E, as well as potassium and folate. Avocados actually contain more potassium than bananas, although they might be a little bit harder to eat on the run.