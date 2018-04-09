Floral dresses are making a comeback, and the styles and colors surfacing this year are already slaying the upcoming warmer months. Wearing anything floral is like carrying a sweet piece of Mother Nature with you wherever you go. And since Mother Nature is about too treat us so kind and will soon warm up to us, you'll want those floral dresses under $20 hanging in your closet already.

Floral sundresses pair well with almost every activity you've been waiting to do in the spring and summertime. Your wine vineyard pics don't know Instragram without the debut of that oh-so-cute floral sundress you want to purchase. Doing a twirl or two is mandatory, and only snagging one is basically impossible. With the way those colors and patterns are set up, you're going to want to get as many as possible without that shameful face as you look at your bank statements.

The warm months speak to the inner flower child in you, and floral printed-everything is just the beginning. There are so many ways to wear a floral sundress and the accessory options are seemingly endless. So, whether you're ready to pair yours with a fresh pair of sneaks, sandals, or pumps, these affordable floral dresses need to get in your closet, ASAP.

1 A Skater Dress Is Always A Good Idea Charlotte Russe Floral Embroidered Skater Dress, $18.89, Charlotte Russe This burgundy is so gorgeous, and by now, you've already thought of about a dozen lipsticks that would complement it just perfectly. Dress this baby up for a night with bae or keep it laid-back for a Sunday brunch with your girls. The versatility is all too real.

2 Don't Mint If I Do Forever 21 Plus Size Floral Print Dress, $17.90, Forever 21 This shade of mint is going to leave you and everyone else breathless. Your flower field pics just met their match. And if you're trying to make your way to some water when it gets warmer, this dress is giving off some major aquatic vibes.

3 A Touch Of Crochet Keeps The Basic Away Charlotte Russe Floral Crochet A-Line Dress, $18.89, Charlotte Russe OK, maybe black isn't the most vibrant color, but with the blush flowers and subtle crochet stitching — this dress is what you need. Pair this number with a cute set of nude heels if you're preparing for a night out. A black brim hat couldn't hurt those adorable brunch pics, either.

4 This Cami Dress Is So Sweet Forever21 Plus Size Floral Print Cami Dress, $19.90, Forever21 This dress emulates everything you adore about spring and summer — clear blue skies. The baby blue allows the little bundles of flowers to pop, and don't even get me started on how stylish those buttons are in the front. Your Instagram pics will not need a filter for this dress.

5 Off-The-Shoulder For Soaking Up Some Sun Rue21 Yellow Floral Print Chiffon Off Shoulder Dress, $19.99, Rue21 Mustard practically looks like the pollen from a flower, so pairing it with floral print is simply stunning. You also don't have to worry about getting tan lines. So, those impromptu sun bathing sessions are in the forecast.

6 Lattice Praise This Yellow For A Sec Rue21 Plus Yellow Floral Print Lattice Skater Dress, $10.98, Rue21 This shade of yellow is so vibrant. It's likely to be the brightest thing in the room. The lattice really ties the whole ensemble together. This look would pair so well with a fresh pair of white sneakers.

7 All White With Floral Bundles H&M Short Dress, $7.99, H&M White fabric with a floral pattern really allows the shades of the flowers to pop. Your blush and deep red bundles couldn't have found a better surface to be on. The flower fields are calling you and this dress. Snapchat definitely isn't ready for all of your selfies.