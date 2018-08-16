8 Fall-Scented Candles Under $15 On Etsy That Smell So Good, You'll Be Craving A PSL

For some people, it's the fall foliage that gets them in the mood for the season. For me, it's the aroma of pumpkins, cinnamon, and the crisp autumn air that signify summer is officially over, and we're in pumpkin patch, PSL season. You can smell it, right? From going to the fair with your besties, to drinking warm apple cider with bae, there is so much to love about this time of year. One of my favorite things is a casual, cozy night in, cuddled up by candlelight, which is why fall-scented candles under $15 area must. (Because we're all on a budget, amiright?)

Candles are not only great for bringing in an intimate glow during those dark fall nights, but they also fill your entire apartment with festive scents. For instance, you can bring the pumpkin patches home with you with a nice pumpkin-scented candle. Also, you'll feel as if you're surrounded by colorful fall leaves with a rustic-scented candle. Out of all the fall decor, candles are the easiest to set the mood for the season — and with any of these eight options, you won't be breaking the bank, either. All of these candles are under $15, so you can either save up for more Pumpkin Spice Lattes or just buy more candles. The fall is almost here, so that means it's time to get lit.

1 Give 'Em Pumpkin To Talk About Cinnamon Pumpkin Cheesecake Scented Candle $13.99+ Etsy Pumpkin is the mascot of the season. PSLs, jack-o-lanterns, and pumpkin patch trips with your besties are all on the to-do list. It's like you can't turn a corner without running into something pumpkin-related, so you'll want a candle that blends in with the vibes. This cinnamon pumpkin cheesecake candle smells sweet enough that you'll want to eat it. Buy Now

2 Witch, Please Witches Brew Halloween Soy Candle $13 Etsy As Halloween approaches, you'll be getting in the witchy spirit of things. So, light up a witches brew candle with your coven of besties for the coziest girls' night in. Get ready to watch your favorite witch movies like 'Practical Magic' and 'The Craft,' while the candlelight sets the tone. Buy Now

3 It's Crystal Clear You Love Fall Cinnamon Vanilla Candles $8+ Etsy With everything you want to do this fall, you'll need a few nights in to get cozy and just relax. This candle will help you heal with its crystals and cinnamon vanilla scent. According to the product description on Etsy, the cinnamon is supposed to "raise and enhance spiritual vibrations," and help you concentrate. The vanilla is meant to bring you good luck. Now, who doesn't want all of that? Buy Now

4 Warm Up With Some Mulled Cider Mulled Cider Candle $10.80+ Etsy I can't wait to sit back and enjoy a nice cup of hot apple cider. While you're enjoying your drink, fill the entire room with that cider scent with this mulled cider candle. Not only does this candle smell great, but looks super cute with freshly ground cinnamon powder on top, as well as tumbled Carnelian and quartz gemstones. Buy Now

5 Read 'Harry Potter' By Candlelight Pumpkin Pastry Soy Candle $8.50 Etsy I like to revisit my friends from Hogwarts every fall by rereading the books or having a 'Harry Potter' movie marathon. Invite all your friends over for a Potter party, and light this candle to set the mood. Pretty soon, your apartment will smell like you're right in the middle of Honeydukes eating some pumpkin pasties. Buy Now

6 This Is Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus Hocus Pocus Soy Wax Candle $12.99+ Etsy Fall means putting 'Hocus Pocus' on repeat, because it's the movie of the season. Light your very own black flame candle with this cedarwood, orange, and patchouli oil one. Hopefully, you don't awaken the Sanderson sisters, but you're honestly down for any amuck that comes your way. Not only is this candle fun, but it comes with a surprise inside. As the top layer melts down, you'll get to find out which Sanderson sister you really are based on the color. Buy Now

7 Take A Trip To Stars Hollow Pumpkin Candle - Autumn At The Dragonfly $14.50 Etsy The fall is also the perfect time to re-watch all seasons of 'Gilmore Girls.' There's just something about this season that makes everyone want to take a trip to Stars Hollow. Luckily for you, this candle makes that easy. Finally, you'll get to know what autumn at the Dragonfly Inn smells like. Buy Now