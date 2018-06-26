Your wedding day is meant to be one of the most magical days of your life. So, why not have your wedding day at one of the most magical places on the planet? That's right — I'm talking about Disney, and you can ring in your big day at one of the most amazing Disney wedding ceremony locations.

I don't know about you, but I've recently become obsessed with the Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings show on Freeform, which is all about these magical ceremonies. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I can't make it through an episode without sobbing uncontrollably over all of these dreamy weddings and happy couples saying, "I do." It ultimately had me going down a long rabbit hole — much like Alice — of all of the beautiful Disney Wedding options out there. From the parks to the resorts, and even the cruises, if you dream it, Disney can make it happen.

As a longtime Disney lover, I'm constantly getting asked if I would want to get married at the parks one day, and now, I definitely do. Though, I need to find my Prince Charming first. If you have a big day coming up in the future, maybe you want to tie the knot at any of these eight magical Disney locations. If not, you can just daydream along with me.

1 You'll Be A True Princess In Front Of Cinderella's Castle Freeform/YouTube Getting married in front of Cinderella's castle at the Magical Kingdom is already a dream come true, but having the park all to yourself — now that's Disney magic. With Disney Weddings, you can have your fairy tale ceremony on Main Street U.S.A. with just you, your partner, and your guests in attendance. Just envision all of the dreamy wedding photos the photographer will capture with the castle as your backdrop.

2 Channel Those Destination Wedding Vibes At Disney's Epcot Freeform/YouTube Epcot is known as the park where you can drink around the world, going from country to county, but did you know you can also get married around the world, too? If you've always dreamed of having a destination wedding in China, Morocco, Germany, or even Italy, but don't want to deal with traveling overseas, Disney can make it happen. You could even get married in France, and then have your reception in Japan, all in one day.

3 For A Rustic Feel, Tie The Knot At Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort Freeform/YouTube If you want a Disney wedding, but something a bit more low-key, embrace the rustic feels at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds. Disney will take your small town wedding dreams, and sprinkle some of that infamous pixie dust on top. It'll be extremely Instagram-worthy with that perfect combination of chic barn decor and delicate floral touches.

4 A Beach Wedding On Disney's Private Island Sounds So Dreamy Freeform/YouTube If you've never heard of Castaway Cay before, don't worry. It's Disney's private island in the Bahamas that you only get to visit on a Disney cruise. If you've always dreamed of having a beach wedding, now is the time to seas the day with one this unique location. You and your family will get to spend an entire cruise basking in the sunshine, eating, drinking, and making memories, all with the anticipation of a grand ceremony at the end.

5 Arrive In Style With A Horse-Drawn Carriage At Disney's Wedding Pavilion Blake/YouTube Disney is such a pro at weddings that they even have their very own Wedding Pavilion with a backdrop of the Magic Kingdom. Located at Disney's Grand Floridian, the pavilion sits right on the Seven Seas Lagoon, so you'll be surrounded by the beautiful water as well. Not only is this a fairy tale location, but you'll feel like Cinderella as you arrive in style in a horse-drawn carriage.

6 It's A Small World After All... At Your Wedding BeverlyHillsPhoto/YouTube The original It's A Small World at Disneyland is one of the most gorgeous spots, especially at night when it lights up. This is why booking Small World Mall for your wedding ceremony and reception will provide a beautiful backdrop for all of your photos (just as long as you don't get the song stuck in your head).

7 Feel Regal In Front Of Sleeping Beauty's Castle In Disneyland Freeform/YouTube Cinderella's not the only princess who will allow you to get married in front of her castle. You can get married in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland, too. According to Freeform, this bride wanted the castle to be lit up pink for her special day, and boy, does it look dreamy!