I have a confession: I hate snow. And if I'm being completely honest, I hate all things winter. If I had it my way, I would brown bear it up and hibernate until spring. But, alas, I have been cursed with the human condition and thus cannot retreat into a cave for months at a time. Instead, I indulge in a bunch of cozy things to do on a cold day to remind myself to look on the bright side, and to make the best of the chilly weather with snug, relaxing, nostalgic winter pastimes.

Maybe you're like me and low-key despise the chilly weather. Or perhaps you can't get enough of winter and crave the sight of snowflakes gently settling on windowsills all year long. Either way, you really can't go wrong by indulging in all the cozy things on those days when it's just way too cold to leave the house.

Whether you're sipping on a cup of decadent, fudge-y, lusciously warm hot chocolate, or you're curling up under the fuzziest blanket and losing yourself in an amazing book, there's no denying that relaxation is the name of the game on frigid winter days. So, as those days settle upon us, here are eight cozy things to do that will warm your mind, body, and soul.

Make Some Really Delicious Hot Chocolate Or Tea Giphy There's nothing like cupping a steaming mug in your hands and feeling the warmth radiate through your being on the coldest of days. Break out your favorite box of tea, or experiment with making a cup of decadent, homemade hot cocoa (with a couple of marshmallows on top, of course).

Curl Up With A Good Book Under A Comfy Blanket Giphy If you ask me, there's literally nothing better than curling up under your comfiest blanket with an amazing book that's so captivating, you feel like you're experiencing a literal lapse in time. Getting lost in a book on a chilly day is unbeatable — plus, it's great for your brain, too.

Bake Cookies, Cinnamon Rolls, Or Whatever Your Heart Desires Giphy Winter baking is honestly what makes the season semi-bearable for me. Chocolate chip cookies? Cinnamon rolls? Gingerbread? The possibilities are endless, friends. Once your recipe is complete and out of the oven, make a point to mindfully enjoy your treat. In other words, don't just zone out to another episode of The Office while you're eating — really savor the gooey chocolate chips in your cookies, or the way the sugary icing oozes off the top of your cinnamon rolls.

Take A Long Bubble Bath Giphy Baths don't just make you feel incredible when the bubbles soften your skin and the warmth envelops your body; they're comforting in a way that simply can't be matched by a regular ol' shower. Neil Morris, a psychologist at the University of Wolverhampton, told The Telegraph, Baths give you the chance to stop the day for a few minutes, in a way that showers can't. There is a wonderful combination of isolation, quiet and comfort. Plus, as Dr. John Harcup, chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee for the British Spa Foundation, told the outlet, lying in a bathtub not only puts you in a more relaxing position overall, "there is also all the water around you - I think that gives us connotations of being in the womb, and it is very comforting."

Wear Flannel PJs And Fuzzy Slippers All Day Long Giphy Channel your inner child, and don't change out of your PJs at all for the entire day. Seriously, when's the last time you had the opportunity to ditch responsibilities and prance around in a pair of slippers? Embrace it — you deserve this.

Mail A Letter To A Friend Or Loved One Giphy This might sound silly — after all, unless you're voting or doing your taxes or something, who's actually using snail mail anymore? — but once you see the reaction from the person who's receiving your letter in the mail, you'll probably be hooked on the idea. Handwriting a letter and sending it out to a loved one is so sweet, and your pals and lovers will adore the thoughtfulness of this cozy activity.

Take A Nap With No Alarm Clock Giphy Hop into bed and don't set your alarm clock — seriously. Personally, I think wintertime naps are incredible because they're the closest thing to hibernation I'll ever achieve. But even better, naps are great for your brain, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, as they improve your ability to think and make complicated decisions. Bless.