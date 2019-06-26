Do you think working with a partner sounds fun? And would you like to be famous? If either sound appealing, you might get jealous of these celebrity couples who are also business partners IRL. Personally, I find it challenging to focus when I so much as have a crush on a coworker, so I can only imagine how difficult it would be to work or star alongside a spouse. Still, these couples manage to do it, and they've created some fantastic movies, music, and TV shows, so I'm grateful for their work.

Being famous can come with a lot of perks — red carpet events, a chance to work on huge projects, a lot of Twitter followers (this is what I'm most jealous of, to be honest). But it also comes with the chance to meet many other celebrities, which may be why so many end up dating, and also collaborating. I can only imagine a romance between a couple as powerful as Jay Z and Beyoncé would have to include working together — what else are they supposed to do? Their collective star power is too great for them to not create beautiful music while they stare into each other's eyes (this is exactly how I imagine it, at least).

Read on to find eight celebrity couples who are also business partners IRL.

1. Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos: Producing More Than Love Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The two lovebirds met on the set of All My Children, and they're still together today. They run a production company, Milojo Productions, where they've produced hits like Masters of Reception and My Diet Is Better Than Yours. It seems like love isn't the only thing tying these two together!

2. Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann: A Funny Kind Of Love Apatow is known for casting a close circle of actors in all his films, and his wife, Mann, is among them. Although he told Alec Baldwin on his podcast Here's the Thing that he doesn't like to watch her be intimate with another man (or Mann — I had to make that joke, I'm so sorry), that hasn't stopped him from casting her as someone else's wife many times. And with movies as good as Knocked Up and This is 40, who can blame him?

3. Beyoncé And Jay Z: Every Kind Of Powerful The ultimate power-couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z have been working together since 2002. They've made more than 10 tracks together, and they co-headlined a 2014 stadium tour. They've both become icons and won multiple awards on their own, but they're also insanely strong together. It's hard to say that they're greater than the sum of their parts, because literally nothing is greater than Beyoncé, but they definitely do collab.

4. Emily Blunt And John Krasinski: A Love Place Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Krasinski and Blunt starred in A Quiet Place together after eight years of marriage. Krasinski was the director, as well, so he was collaborating with his wife in more ways than one. He told People that working together brought them closer together, so maybe fans can expect a continued business partnership.

5. Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith: Giving Back, Together The Smiths do more than just perform — they run companies and do philanthropy together, too. They created the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation in Baltimore to help the youth in urban inner cities. They're also creating a new company to produce celebrity stunts and challenges, according to allhiphop.com. It seems like the pair is busy, and the support they get from each other probably doesn't hurt.

6. Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson: Heavy-Hitting Films Hanks and Wilson have been married since 1988. In 1998 (probably as a ten-year anniversary challenge), they started a production company together, Playtone, according to Variety. Hanks is the founder and Wilson is the CFO, and they've created hits like Cast Away and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Thank goodness they're still together — they make some of the best movies!

7. Melissa McCarthy And Ben Falcone: Makin' Movies Actors McCarthy and Falcone do more than just make audiences laugh hysterically — they also run a production company. Started in 2013, their company, On The Day Productions, have produced hits like Life of the Party and The Boss. Their movies mostly star McCarthy because, why wouldn't they?