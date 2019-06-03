Well folks, we're already almost halfway through 2019. What is time, even?! As the weeks continue to fly by, it feels like more and more celebrity engagement news breaks on the reg. The celebrity engagements in 2019 thus far have been numerous, but I've gone ahead and rounded up the most noteworthy. After all, deciding to tie the knot is a big step, even for celebs. Perhaps even more so, considering that celebrity marriages are almost twice as likely to ultimately end in divorce, according to a Marriage Foundation study that followed 488 celebrity couples between 2000 and 2014.

Fortunately, on the other hand, there are several celebrity couples who've been together forever and set really awesome examples of what quality Hollywood relationships can look like. So, what actually makes for a solid marriage? Well, one of my all-time favorite celebrity baes, Jessica Biel, attributes the success of her marriage to Justin Timberlake to “communication, communication, communication,” Biel told People back in 2018. “The ability to be really honest about how you’re feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That’s worked for us so far. I would never want to speak on anyone else’s relationship, but that’s what we do.”

Although there's no telling what the future holds, here are some of the most high-profile celebrity engagements of the year.

1. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On May 19th, reps for actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live regular Colin Jost confirmed to the Associated Press that the duo is, in fact, engaged.

2. Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Nothing's sweeter than an on-screen romance that blossoms into something more, and that's exactly what happened between Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood. "Yes yes yes it will always be yes," wrote Benoist in a celebratory Instagram post featuring her huge rock.

4. Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma It looks like Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are also sealing the deal. The couples' first child was born in October 2018, and the Younger actress announced their engagement on May 9, 2019. “He asked me to be his wife,” Duff captioned the selection of engagement photos she and Koma shared on Instagram.

5. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement on March 10 via Instagram. “They are on vacation and got engaged today," Rodriguez's rep, Ron Berkowitz, told PEOPLE at the time.

6. Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland "A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," actress Brittany Snow wrote in an Instagram post on February 19. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened." Snow is engaged to realtor and surf enthusiast John Stanaland.

7. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will also be making their way to the altar. Bloom popped the question on Valentine's Day. "It was Valentine's Day, and I had to work that day," Perry told Harper's Bazaar. "I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant because, when I get a pass, I just want to just like stuff my face with pasta. So, I get there and he's clean-shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah shit, something is going down.'"

8. Don Lemon and Tim Malone Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wedding bells are also ringing for CNN Tonight anchor Don Lemon and real estate agent Tim Malone. On Malone's birthday, he used their two adorable dogs as the perfect proposal accomplices. “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?" wrote Lemon in an Instagram post on April 6.

9. Issa Rae and Louis Diame Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although not officially confirmed by either party, there is reason to believe that Issa Rae may be engaged to longtime boyfriend, Senegalese businessman Louis Diame. However, the Insecure actress and creator has made a habit of keeping her personal life to herself. That said, a couple of her co-stars did dish on the possible engagement. “We’re very excited for her,” Yvonne Orji told Entertainment Tonight. “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains," added Jay Ellis during a red carpet appearance at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on March 30. Elite Daily reached out to Rae's representatives for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

10. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Christian Biscardi In early March 2019, Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years Christian Biscardi. "I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate," she wrote on Instagram.

11. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Jennifer Lawrence and art gallerist Cooke Maroney, are also engaged. Rumors started swirling that something serious was bubbling between these two after Lawrence was spotted wearing some sizable bling. Not long after the ring spotting, Lawrence's rep confirmed to E! News that the two are, in fact, getting married.

12. JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes The Bachelorette alum JJ Lane, who was the second runner up on season 11, proposed to his girlfriend Kayla Hughes in January. The couple was reportedly vacationing in Hawaii when he popped the question. “I knew after the first month of dating that she was the one, but I also knew we couldn’t rush in and needed to enjoy the dating stage of our relationship,” Lane told PEOPLE. "We dated long-distance for six months and then lived together for a year prior to the engagement, and that turned out to be extremely healthy for us.”