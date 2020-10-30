Think OnlyFans is only for nudes and lewds? Think again. The subscription-based site — which was first launched in 2016 — provides adult entertainers with a way to capitalize on their content by charging subscribers a monthly fee. Recently, the platform has become popular with mainstream A-listers as well, and there are more celebrities with OnlyFans accounts than you may realize. Whether they provide subscribers with unreleased music, hot gossip, or NSFW photos and videos, celebs have joined the site for a variety of reasons, but some people aren't too happy about this new trend.

Because OnlyFans allows users to post pornographic content, the platform has proved profitable for sex workers and those in the adult entertainment industry. And while plenty of people who aren't in the sex industry have accounts — such as fitness trainers, singers, or other types of entertainers — sex workers have reportedly found it challenging to compete against A-listers who offer X-rated material. The backlash is ongoing, but several celebs have stood by their accounts, claiming OnlyFans gives them a way to connect with fans, provide insight into their private lives, and simply feel empowered. Celebs aren't the only people worth following on OnlyFans, but here are some familiar faces you can find on the platform.

Cardi B Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images It's no surprise trendsetter Cardi B became one of the first A-list celebs to join OnlyFans back in August 2020. In an Instagram post, she announced her plan to share "just straight-up real-life content," so no, you won't find any NSFW pics or vids from Cardi if you subscribe to her page. "You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life, I'ma be addressing certain sh*t in there," she added in the video. "Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans."

Bella Thorne Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bella Thorne truly broke the internet when she made her debut on OnlyFans in August 2020 — according to Page Six, the site briefly crashed when she joined due to an overload of activity on her page. After earning $1 million after just 24 hours on the platform, the actor received backlash, with critics accusing her of monopolizing the site and taking traffic away from sex workers who depend on their OnlyFans income to make a living. What's worse: Thorne's success caused the site to introduce new restrictions limiting the amount other sex workers on the platform could charge and how quickly they could get paid. Thorne responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, writing, "I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas ... I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry." The actor also made it clear to potential subscribers she's "not doing nudity" on OnlyFans.

Tyler Posey Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images In September 2020, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey took to IG to post a (since-deleted) vid of himself playing guitar in the buff along with the caption, "You guys asked for it, and I supplied. I now have an OnlyFans. Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me!" In a statement to Page Six, Posey wrote, "I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans. I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them." Later, during an October 2020 interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Posey elaborated on his decision to join the platform. "I know the foundation of what OnlyFans was built on, but I don't want to take anything away from the people who are using that for their career, you know, and their livelihood," he said. "And so we are doing something really, really, really creative, and I'm an actor and a creative soul at heart. So we're doing like these episodes and stuff." According to him, his friend Bella Thorne helps him create his content.

Jordyn Woods Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an October 2020 interview with Complex, Jordyn Woods opened up about her decision to join the platform. Rather than "coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built," the model said she wanted to join OnlyFans because she considered it "a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to [them]selves." She also told Complex she teamed up with photographer Steven Gomillion to create "really edgy, iconic photos" to share with fans. According to Woods, her new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns totally supports her new endeavor. As she told Page Six, "It's cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman." She said she often shares content with her BF before posting — not for permission, but for the sake of transparency. "Obviously you don't need approval from someone else, but I just want to make sure that everything is respectful," she added.

Blac Chyna SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Blac Chyna made her debut on OnlyFans all the way back in April 2020, and she announced her account by posting a grape-stomping video on IG (which she has since deleted). "Foot Freak Monday's. Fans Only," she captioned the video. However, she's never publicly spoken about her presence on the platform.

Tyga Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rapper Tyga joined the platform in September 2020. "It's a new platform where I can talk directly to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos, and other BTS of my latest releases," he said in a statement for Page Six, adding, "They can really see more inside my life than ever before and an intimate look of what I do every day. It's 'bout to be lit!"

Tana Mongeau Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/Getty Images In May 2020, Tana Mongeau alerted fans about her OnlyFans account through an IG Story, where she wrote, "I just couldn't fumble the OnlyFans bag" along with a link to her Tana Uncensored page. She later promoted her account on her IG grid with a scandalous photoshoot, which she captioned, "The response to Tana Uncensored has been life changing. The possibilities of where this can go are endless. stay tuned. I mean if I'm posting this on IG imagine what's gonna go on there?????" She stirred up controversy in September 2020 when she used her account to entice fans to vote for Joe Biden. On Twitter and Instagram, she announced her "Booty for Biden" campaign, promising to send fans free nudes through OnlyFans in exchange for proof they voted for Biden. Cornell University later deemed her offer an electoral crime, and Mongeau deleted her tweet announcing the campaign.

Amber Rose Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber Rose shared her OnlyFans debut on IG in September 2020 with a ~cheeky~ video, which she captioned, "Here's a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING." When asked why she joined OnlyFans during a October 2020 interview with The Daily Beast, Rose said OnlyFans appealed to her because she used to work as a stripper. "It's like a digital strip club for me, and it brings me back to my roots," she said, adding, "And it's also me doing what I want with my body, and not having any man or fan or anyone online policing my body. I get to do what I want with my own body, and that's the main thing."