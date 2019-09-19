8 Celeb Finsta Accounts That Show A Different Side Of Your Faves

If there is such thing as a finsta queen, it is probably Bella Thorne. She has two finstas and doesn't seem to be too keen on keeping them hidden. According to The Whisp, at one point, she reportedly linked both finstas to her real Instagram account. Boss move. The finsta account Thatweirdb*tchbella is filled with Bella Thorne memes, party pics, and NSFW photos. It's active, with the last upload on Sept. 1.

Thorne's second account is called avree1997. It's defunct now, but seemed to be dedicated to moody posts.