International Women's Day is coming up on Mar. 8, which means it's time to celebrate the many social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. There are so many ways you can celebrate the day, and truly, there's no right or wrong way to do it. But if you're not sure what exactly you should do to participate, supporting brands that give back to women is a great — and, let's be real, FUN, because shopping — place to start.

In 2018, women are still vastly underrepresented in almost every single industry, especially in roles of power. As women, we may comprise half of the labor force, according to data from the Institute of Women’s Policy Research (IWPR), but more stats from the IWPR show only 29 percent of businesses were owned by women as of 2015 (a number that is, thankfully, growing). Plus, if you look to the top of the money-making pyramid, there are only 27 female CEOs on the current list of Fortune 500 companies.

We're making strides, but it's slow work, and it's not just about hiring more women to run companies. It's also about supporting all women from the bottom up, and that begins with your choices as a consumer. This week, choose to support brands that are, in turn, supporting women all over the world. Here are eight brands that give back to women for you to support for International Women's Day, and beyond.

4 A Complete acompletewomen on Instagram Facial Youth Moisturizing Cream, $48, A Complete This moisturizing cream (and all of the A Complete products) looks awesome, but this might be an added bonus for dropping it in your cart: A portion of every purchase for an A Complete product will be donated to "initiatives encouraging women’s empowerment," according to the brand's "About" page.

5 True Ethic True Ethic Lavender & Eucalyptus Sulfate-Free Vegan Soap, $6, True Ethic This vegan soap bar isn't just good for your skin; it's also good for the environment, and it even helps work toward a more gender-equal world: Truth Ethic partners with socially conscious brands that are focused on empowering women through multiple avenues. According to the brand's "About Us" page, some of the initiatives include rescue or restoration from sex trafficking, providing people with clean water, and helping individuals out of poverty.

6 Olori Olori Tola Legend Bag, $165, Olori This bag is sure to be the staple of your spring wardrobe, and the best part is that you won't have to feel guilty about dropping some serious cash on it: Each Olori product sold goes toward education and tuition fees for underprivileged girls in Africa.

7 Senteurs D'Orient Senteurs D'Orient Almond Exfoliant, $21, Senteurs D'Orient This soap bar is made of pure almond oil, which is infused into crushed raw oat grain and wheat. If that doesn't sell you, this will: Senteurs D'Orient is comprised of 90 percent female employees, according to BuzzFeed, and one of its founding principles is the Senteurs Women Initiatives, which is "aimed at achieving several of its Sustainable Development Goals," one of which is gender equality. The brand believes "women have a vital role to play as agents of development." Couldn't have said it better myself, guys.