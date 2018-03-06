8 Brands That Give Back To Women & Help You Save The World One Purchase At A Time
International Women's Day is coming up on Mar. 8, which means it's time to celebrate the many social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. There are so many ways you can celebrate the day, and truly, there's no right or wrong way to do it. But if you're not sure what exactly you should do to participate, supporting brands that give back to women is a great — and, let's be real, FUN, because shopping — place to start.
In 2018, women are still vastly underrepresented in almost every single industry, especially in roles of power. As women, we may comprise half of the labor force, according to data from the Institute of Women’s Policy Research (IWPR), but more stats from the IWPR show only 29 percent of businesses were owned by women as of 2015 (a number that is, thankfully, growing). Plus, if you look to the top of the money-making pyramid, there are only 27 female CEOs on the current list of Fortune 500 companies.
We're making strides, but it's slow work, and it's not just about hiring more women to run companies. It's also about supporting all women from the bottom up, and that begins with your choices as a consumer. This week, choose to support brands that are, in turn, supporting women all over the world. Here are eight brands that give back to women for you to support for International Women's Day, and beyond.
1FEED Tote Bags
"Woman On A Mission" Bags, $28 to 38, FEED
Lauren Bush Lauren's charity-focused product site FEED is offering four limited-edition tote bags dedicated to women's empowerment, each of which is affiliated with a different female icon, and benefits a different organization. All tote bags from FEED provide at least 10 school meals (some provide much more) for undernourished children across the world, but these special-edition tote bags give a little extra.
Artist and poet Cleo Wade's bag will benefit the Women's Prison Association; Ariana Huffington's bag will benefit Thrive Global, whose mission is to combat burnout by offering sustainable, science-based solutions that encourage a healthier relationship with technology. Fashion designer Ulla Johnson's bag will benefit Every Mother Counts, which works to improve maternal health around the world . And finaly, Julia Turshen's bag will benefit Foodlab Detroit. So many goodies here, guys.
2Round + Square
Women's Girl Power Crewneck Round Hem Tee, $50, Round + Square
You can always use a fresh tee to spruce up your everyday wardrobe. Round + Square has plenty of them, and all of their products are for a good cause: According to their "About" page, 30 percent of Round + Square's profits go directly to Equality Now, a non-governmental organization whose purpose is to work "for the protection and promotion of the human rights of women and girls around the world."
3Make Beauty
Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick, $28, Make Beauty
This all-in-one lip and cheek color will give you the ultimate sun-kissed look, with the added benefit of knowing you're simultaneously helping to save the world: Ten percent of sales from Make Beauty products are donated to the We See Beauty Foundation, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women-led, worker-owned businesses located in at-need communities.
4A Complete
Facial Youth Moisturizing Cream, $48, A Complete
This moisturizing cream (and all of the A Complete products) looks awesome, but this might be an added bonus for dropping it in your cart: A portion of every purchase for an A Complete product will be donated to "initiatives encouraging women’s empowerment," according to the brand's "About" page.
5True Ethic
Lavender & Eucalyptus Sulfate-Free Vegan Soap, $6, True Ethic
This vegan soap bar isn't just good for your skin; it's also good for the environment, and it even helps work toward a more gender-equal world: Truth Ethic partners with socially conscious brands that are focused on empowering women through multiple avenues.
According to the brand's "About Us" page, some of the initiatives include rescue or restoration from sex trafficking, providing people with clean water, and helping individuals out of poverty.
6Olori
Tola Legend Bag, $165, Olori
This bag is sure to be the staple of your spring wardrobe, and the best part is that you won't have to feel guilty about dropping some serious cash on it: Each Olori product sold goes toward education and tuition fees for underprivileged girls in Africa.
7Senteurs D'Orient
Almond Exfoliant, $21, Senteurs D'Orient
This soap bar is made of pure almond oil, which is infused into crushed raw oat grain and wheat.
If that doesn't sell you, this will: Senteurs D'Orient is comprised of 90 percent female employees, according to BuzzFeed, and one of its founding principles is the Senteurs Women Initiatives, which is "aimed at achieving several of its Sustainable Development Goals," one of which is gender equality. The brand believes "women have a vital role to play as agents of development." Couldn't have said it better myself, guys.
8Gorjana
WMO2H Warrior Necklace, $60, Gorjana
A portion of each purchase of this beautiful Gorjana necklace will go toward the With My Own Two Hands non-profit organization, which invests in water and agricultural projects to fund education in Kenya. The organization is currently working on building a dormitory at the Helga Maasai Girls Rescue Center in Kajairo, Kenya, and all you have to do to help is buy yourself a really pretty necklace.