In recent years, I've been gifting experiences over material things. While a new pair of headphones or beautiful eyeshadow palette are lovely gift options, they don't last forever. I've been gravitating more towards gifting experiences to my loved ones — from spa days to mini getaways. This holiday season, if you're struggling trying to figure out what to give your parents, bestie, or significant other, consider taking them on a unique trip. For your loved ones who are major wine aficionados, I've rounded up the best wine trips to give as a gift this year.

I know what you're thinking — wine trips sound expensive AF. But many of them are actually relatively affordable, especially since all of these experiences are located right here in the U.S. Not only are there incredible wine destinations in Sonoma and Napa Valley, but Oregon wine country is also incredible, as are the wineries in Montana and Montauk. You can give the gift of a beautiful destination, expertly paired with delicious food and fine wine.

You're probably in dire need of a vacay too, so give the gift of an ultra relaxing wino-friendly escape, and tag along on the trip. You'll make memories with your loved ones that will surely last for a lifetime.

1 DuVine's Napa And Sonoma Harvest Bike Tour Trip Anthony Wong If you and your crew are down for an athletic adventure paired with your wine tasting experience, DuVine's Napa and Sonoma harvest bike tour is the way to go. You'll be guided through some of the most scenic views of California's wine country. The tour also highlights farm-to-table produce and Tomales Bay oysters, so you'll be in foodie heaven.

2 Las Alcobas Napa Valley Courtesy of Las Alcobas Napa Valley This beautiful resort in Napa Valley's St. Helena is perfect for a romantic getaway for you and your boo. The Las Alcobas guest rooms feature pristine views of Beringer Vineyards and Estate, which is especially scenic during the fall harvest. If you're feeling particularly bougie, book a treatment at the resort's spa, atrio, complete with your very own aromatherapy oil blend. (You even get to take a bottle of your custom oil home with you!)

3 The Napa Valley Wine Train Arthur Chang / Stocksy The Napa Valley Wine Train allows you to explore the beauty of wine country from a unique vantage point: a lavish train ride. Not only will you taste some of the best wine ever, but you'll also enjoy yummy bites and stunning scenery.

4 The Allison Inn And Spa Courtesy of The Allison Inn & Spa The Allison Inn & Spa is a true gem in Oregon's Willamette Valley. The spa-like bathrooms in the rooms make for a super relaxing experience when you and your SO need to unwind. Even better, the hotel has a great relationship with the surrounding wineries and offers exclusive wine tastings to its guests. To make this getaway even more relaxing, book one of their "pinotherapy" spa treatments, which highlight wine and grape seed extracts from the resort’s on-property vineyard.

5 Mount Airy Casino Resort Courtesy of Mount Airy Casino Resort If you're based in New York, Philadelphia, or northern New Jersey, Mount Airy Casino Resort is a short drive away for a weekend getaway. Though the resort is known for its casino and iconic golf course, they also offer exclusive wine tastings and experiences at wineries around the Pocono Wine Trail, including Mountain View Vineyard and Brewery and Blue Ridge Winery.

6 Ocean House Courtesy of Ocean House For a cozy beachy getaway over the holidays, look no further than Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The hotel is downright beautiful, and will help you and your bestie feel relaxed as you take some much-deserved time off. They have a Center for Wine and Culinary Arts, which features an impressive wine collection, as well as gourmet food and wine classes.

7 Haven Montauk Courtesy of Haven Montauk Wine lovers can head on over to Haven Montauk for a sweet escape that's conveniently located near some of the Hamptons' most notable vineyards. Try out wines from Channing Daughters, Wölffer Estate, and Duck Walk Vineyards.