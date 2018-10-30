Well, folks, it's safe to say that cuffing season has finally arrived. Fall is seriously one of the most romantic times of the year. There are so many reasons to get cozy and warm with that someone special. It's also a time to reflect on the year that is coming to a close and the relationships that mean the most to you. When it comes to reflecting on your relationship, you may find that the best things about being in love are the pieces of your partnership that only you and your partner understand.

To explore what the best parts of being in love really are, I asked eight people about their partnerships and what they had to say was seriously so sweet. Although everyone said something unique to their specific relationship, a common theme of a support and vulnerability was present in the following answers.

These quotes show how beautiful and sustaining it can be to find someone that makes you feel special and cared for. Each person detailed a reason why their love makes them feel special, safe or supported, and honestly, my heart melted. If you're single and reading this, don't fret — I am, too. And honestly, what these people shared served as a great reminder of why dating and it's numerous challenges are worth braving.

You feel at home wherever you are. Giphy The best and worst thing about love is that it, to me, feels impossible to express in words. But my favorite part about being in love is having someone that makes you feel like you’re home, wherever you are. Someone who validates you, worships you, and loves you without question or hesitation. — Abigail, 24

It's like you're speaking your own language. Giphy I can trust him with the ugliest and weirdest parts of myself. My husband and I have a made-up language that we speak with one another. It's a silly thing, but it makes me feel special that he has certain words just for me. Also — I get back rubs for life. — Rachel, 23

The support system you create together is beautiful. Giphy My favorite part about being in love is that she offers me this constant, underlying support and understanding that weaves its way beautifully throughout my life. Someone exists who truly gets me and knows me without me needing to explain myself. — Kassiani, 26

The vulnerability you explore together is so unique. Giphy I love being able to explore vulnerability with another person that I can’t find anywhere else. — Lauren, 24

The togetherness and joy are unparalleled. Giphy My favorite part of being in love, in good, true love, is the expansiveness. It feels as if your heart occupies two bodies at once. I have the honor of occupying my partner's livelihood and of holding them tenderly in my own. This largeness not only provides a sense of comfort, togetherness, and joy, but also reminds me daily of the human capacity for compassion. It brings me hope and makes me proud of all the big love I can offer myself, my partner, and the world. — Shay, 25

Having someone on your side is awesome. Giphy It’s a bit corny, but I think the world just seems a little less daunting and less terrible knowing I have someone I can count on to be there for me. As well as having someone to learn from, and someone to love on, all at the same time. — Lanie, 23