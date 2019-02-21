Let’s face it: When someone says, “Adulting is hard AF at times,” you can likely relate. Your 20s is filled with some unexpected curveballs, and the Internet may have become one of your resources for assistance. But if you're like me and have a close relationship with your mom, her guidance will always take that number one spot in your eyes. I know I can text my mom 24/7, and the best pieces of advice from Mom that make my 20s so much easier are the things I constantly find myself relying on.

My mom is pretty much the Lorelai Gilmore to my Rory, and I don’t know what I would ever do without her. I’m always calling her to vent about anything and everything, and when I seriously don't know what to do in a particular situation, she helps me figure it out. That’s why I depend on her great advice, especially on how to navigate the ups and downs of this decade.

These eight words of wisdom have truly stuck with me. Since I feel #blessed to have a mom who's so wise, I’m happy to share everything she’s told me with you that I take to heart.

1 “You deserve the best.” Rachel Chapman Whether it’s my job, relationships, or even finding the right apartment, my mom always reminds me that I deserve the very best. It’s what keeps me motivated to find what truly makes me happy in life, and never settle for anything less.

2 “Make yourself indispensable at work.” GaudiLab/Shutterstock My mom is my hero, because she’s had the coolest career ever as an engineer working with NASA. She taught me the true importance of making myself indispensable at work by learning every possible task I can. She taught me to always go above and beyond.

3 “Be able to support yourself.” GaudiLab/Shutterstock Even though I'm very lucky to know that my mom is always there when I need guidance, she taught me that it’s important to learn how to support myself. It’s all about being independent. I can rely on the support of my friends and family, but it’s also comforting to know that if I needed to, I could do it all on my own.

4 “Start saving now.” Luis Molinero/Shutterstock A retirement fund is literally the last thing on my mind at the moment, but my mom constantly reminds me that saving up now is crucial. While I would much rather spend a good portion of my paycheck on every Instagram-worthy food imaginable at Disneyland, I also hear my mom’s voice, asking me if I actually need it. Even though it may seem like a small step right now, I'm trying to put myself on a budget to put away some money.

5 “You don’t *need* a relationship in order to be happy." i_am_zews/Shutterstock My mom told me that I don’t need someone else in order to find true happiness in life. Of course, I would love for Ryan Gosling to show up and sweep me off my feet, but it’s a nice reminder that while a relationship can be amazing, I'm more than content with my world right now.

6 “Some things are simply out of your control.” Dean Drobot/Shutterstock As much as I would love to control everything, I have to remember that some things are just out of my hands — and my mom never lets me forget it. For example, it might rain on your birthday, your flight might get delayed, and someone close to you may disappoint you. Unfortunately, you can’t change those things, but you’ll have a better time moving on if you focus on the future and things in your life that you can control.

7 “Take it easy.” Photographee.eu/Shutterstock Whenever I have a completely exhausting week, my mom will remind me to take it easy. She’ll recommend a cozy night in with my cat, and honestly, it’s exactly what I need. You will likely have weeks like these as well, and sometimes, you just need to cancel all of your plans and stay in for a “treat yourself” kind of night. (Cue the rom-coms and face masks!)