I know from firsthand experience that impressing your parents may sometimes be difficult. When they come visit you in your "new home" — wherever you moved to after you moved out of their house — you want to show them the best your city has to offer. That means taking them to all the cool spots. If you moved to The Big Apple and your parents are planning on visiting sometime soon, these are the best NYC restaurants for parents that will ensure you not only enjoy a delicious meal, but you have a great time and will hopefully snap some pics along the way.

The five boroughs have so many food options to offer, ranging from the most casual to the most luxurious, and finding the perfect balance of comfort and style doesn't have to be hard. This list includes fun spots that'll not only make you feel right at home, but the food is also ready to blow your mind. Enjoy everything from pastries and breakfast sandwiches, to giant lobster rolls, to sophisticated seafood, to modern Italian, and truly everything in between.

The City That Never Sleeps offers some of the best food in the world, and if for no other reason than that, your parents will likely be so glad you moved there after you take them to one of these spots.

1. Woops! If you're looking for food, tables, floor tiles, and general ambiance that are sure to wow your parents, take them to Woops! The chain has four locations between Manhattan and Brooklyn so you can visit any of them depending on where you're staying. You can build your own macaron box, try some of their waffles or croissant sandwiches, and of course, take some sweet family photos in the adorable setting.

2. NoMo SoHo Kristin Corpuz Nothing says "adulting" quite like enjoying a late lunch at a hotel restaurant. NoMo SoHo's iconic green arches are a photo opp necessity for every Instagram-loving person in NYC, but if you walk past the arches and into the hotel, you'll find that NoMo Kitchen is just as appealing and picturesque. They offer breakfast, lunch, midday snacks, dinner, and brunch on weekends, so you'll always be able to find time to go. The airy greenhouse vibe of the restaurant feels cozy and sophisticated all at once, and the fun seasonal food is definitely worth taking a photo of.

3.Seamore's Any seafood lover who lives in NYC has likely visited Seamore's at least once. The local chain offers a casual, but super chic, dining experience perfect for your family — as well as a first date. The seafood is always fresh and sustainably caught, according to their website, which makes this venue a great pick for your night out. They always have fun specials that are constantly changing, ranging from different fish tacos to yummy gazpacho and everything in between. You're sure to wow your parents with your sophisticated taste in seafood if you bring them here.

4. NORMA's At Parker New York Kristin Corpuz NORMA's is a true NYC gem, and if you haven't been there yet, your parents coming into town is a great excuse to check it out. They serve breakfast for lunch every day, and believe me when I say that everything on the menu is incredible. Eat some pancakes that are bigger than your face, enjoy a savory breakfast quesadilla, and much more.

5. Lemon's Another hotel restaurant, Lemon's, is a true Brooklyn gem. It sits on the top floor of the Wythe Hotel and offers a gorgeous view of Manhattan. The plants and bright yellow decor make for a really sunny visit, even when you're eating there at nighttime. Make sure to take a peek at their expansive cocktail menu for a drink before you enjoy dinner, and if the weather is nice, enjoy your meal outside. You and your parents are sure to have a wonderful time there.

6. Mille-Feuille Bakery Cafe Kristin Corpuz If you're looking for a cute breakfast spot to enjoy a warm cup of coffee and a charming French ambiance, take your parents to Mille-Feuille Bakery Cafe on the Upper West Side. Not only do they have the macaron selection of your dreams, but they also have a ton of hot food items like quiche and breakfast sandwiches for you to snack on while you enjoy your morning cup of Joe (or matcha). Just make sure you get there early so you can snag a table — the restaurant is pretty small and seating tends to be limited.

7. Pietro NoLita No matter the occasion, you can't go wrong with Pietro NoLita. Your parents will be impressed by the bubblegum pink exterior and may even want the three of you to pose for a selfie in front of it. The restaurant offers lunch, dinner, and brunch, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy their delicious Italian cuisine. The food is as delectable as the decor is adorable. You’ll definitely have a meal to remember if you take your parents there.