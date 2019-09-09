9 Fun Restaurants In NYC For Your Birthday That Are Anything But Cliché

Let's be honest: There's some pretty spectacular food in NYC, and there are always new places popping up. This is both a blessing and a curse when you have to figure out where to host your birthday plans. But as someone who has celebrated many birthdays in NYC, it's safe to say I've found a few favorite places of my own. From a cute dessert spot with rainbow cakes, to breakfast at Tiffany's, to even a casual burger joint, here are nine fun restaurants in NYC for your birthday that are definitely worth adding to your bucket list.

A beautiful part about celebrating another lap around the sun in one of the greatest cities in the world is that there are always options for you. You can eat dessert first then go to dinner, you can skip dinner altogether and just have cocktails and dessert, and you can also dig your hands into a giant bag of boiled seafood. Whatever your preferences may be and whatever you're in the mood for on your special day, you'll definitely be able to find it in The Big Apple.

If you're celebrating a birthday soon — or you just like planning your birthday festivities well in advance — check out these fun spots to celebrate your big day.

1. While We Were Young If you're looking for a super chic spot to enjoy a birthday dinner or brunch, While We Were Young is totally worth a visit. The cocktails are Instagrammable on their own, so you and your crew can enjoy a round of drinks before your dinner. Plus, the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant offer tons of natural lighting so all of your posts on the 'Gram will look fabulous.

2. The Blue Box Cafe Your birthday is the perfect chance to treat yourself to luxurious experiences, and it really doesn't get any better than Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe. You can literally have breakfast at Tiffany's at their flagship store (or lunch, or afternoon tea). Enjoy towering stacks of pastries, giant waffles, and all of the Tiffany blue decor your heart could ever desire.

3. Katz's Delicatessen Katz's Delicatessen is a New York City landmark, so if you've never been, your birthday is definitely a great excuse to go. Their pastrami, corned beef, and other classics have been called "legendary" by more than a few of my foodie friends. All New Yorkers should 100% visit this iconic place, regardless of whether or not it's your birthday — though that's a great reason to go.

4. Flour Shop Kristin Corpuz What's a birthday without cake? At this point, Flour Shop has become synonymous with "rainbow dessert" — everything from the rainbows on the walls, to the giant rainbow gummy bears, to the rainbow sprinkles that come pouring out when you cut into their iconic explosion cakes. Head here after your celebratory dinner, or before, because it's your birthday and you can do whatever you want.

5. The Boil Kristin Corpuz As someone who has waited in line for an hour to eat my birthday dinner at The Boil, I am a million percent convinced the food is worth the wait and the hype. Get ready to get your hands dirty as you snack on a giant bag of cajun style boiled seafood. It's truly as delicious as it sounds.

6. Freeman's Kristin Corpuz The food — think new American with a rustic feel — and cozy ambiance of Freemans is reason enough to visit, but if you have a few friends coming and you want to get awesome group birthday pics, Freemans Alley is the coolest spot to snap them. The alley is decorated with graffiti that has been layered upon over time, so you get the beauty and edginess of NYC street art, plus some yummy bites, all in one trip.

7. UES If you're up for a nightcap and some dessert after your birthday dinner, head to UES. In my personal opinion, it's one of NYC's best-kept secrets. The front of the shop is a regular ice cream store, but if you go inside and ask to go to "storage," you'll be led into a cool speakeasy-themed bar. The cocktail menu is quite extravagant — the drink I had there was lit on fire! Just make sure you abide by their dress code when you go to visit.

8. Basil NYC Basil NY (which is located in Brooklyn) is the Kosher Italian restaurant you never knew you needed in your life. From their giant pizzas to incredible basil parmesan fries, and of course, their extensive wine list, you won't be disappointed with any of the choices you make at Basil.