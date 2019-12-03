75 Clever Gifts On Amazon That Make Gifting Easy

I love surprising people with presents. It doesn't matter if it's Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, or the Fourth of July — you name a date, and I'm on the lookout for clever gifts that people actually want. But while I love seeing my friends' faces light up, there is one drawback: I'm terrible at brainstorming gift ideas. That's why I try to do all of my shopping on Amazon.

Not only does Amazon have way, way more variety than any brick and mortar store, but they also have a ton of unique gift ideas for affordable prices. Or, if I'm feeling particularly generous come Flag Day, I can shell out for something a little more expensive — like a chic cocktail shaker set or a coveted handheld massager. The point is, thanks to the ratings system and the detailed reviews, you know that it's money well-spent. Whether you pay $5 or $50, you can be sure that you're winding up with a gift that won't get returned.

Finally, while brainstorming is hard, reading lists (like this one) is easy. So instead of scouring the department store for that perfect gift idea, check out these brilliant gifts on Amazon that the commerce editors at Elite Daily have rounded up for you below.

1. The Travel Pillow Filled With Ultra-Plush Memory Foam MLVOC Travel Pillow $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Any avid traveler will appreciate this one. Yes, it's filled with ultra-plush memory foam, but this travel pillow is also covered with a sweat-resistant material that's removable and washable. Each order even comes with a 3-D eye mask to help you fall asleep, as well as a pair of foam earplugs.

2. A Pair Of Air Purifiers That Eliminate Unwanted Odors Plixio Portable Odor Eliminating Plug $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Just plug them into any wall outlet, and these portable odor eliminators help get rid of unwanted smells caused by airborne bacteria. You can adjust the ozone output using the dial on the side, and they make practically zero noise so you can use them in the office or bedroom.

3. This Flash Drive That's Compatible With Androids And iPhones Kimiandy USB Flash Drive $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a lightning and micro-USB connector, this flash drive makes it easy to record videos on your phone, then immediately transfer them to your laptop. You can even lock it using your fingerprints or a password, plus it's able to hold up to 128 gigabytes of data.

4. An Alarm Clock That Offers Tons Of Info At A Glance SMARTRO Projection Alarm Clock $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of checking the weather every morning, why not roll over and check out this alarm clock instead? It shows you what the temperature is outside as well as inside — plus it has the date, day of the week, humidity levels, dual alarms, and a handy laser projection for the ceiling.

5. This Shower Mirror With A Built-In Hook For Your Razors HoneyBull Shower Mirror $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Know someone who could use some shower organization? This shower mirror has a hook for your razor, and the glass has an anti-fog coating that won't steam up. Last but not least, the powerful suction cup ensures that it stays firmly stuck to the wall.

6. A Foot Roller That Can Help Alleviate Pain Maogani Foot Massager Roller Ball & Arch Support $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with acupressure spikes that reach deep into sore muscles, this foot roller is a great way to help alleviate arch pain, tired feet, or even aching from plantar fasciitis. The high-density foam won't collapse under weight, plus each order comes with two supportive arch bands and a roller ball.

7. The Warm Beanie Cap With A Built-In LED Headlamp Tutuko LED Beanie Cap $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's one for runners, handy-people, and dog-walkers. Instead of digging around for a flashlight the next time you're out in the dark, just wear this headlamp beanie cap. The headlamp is made with bright LEDs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged.

8. An Electric Griddle For Delicious, Stove-Free Meals Nutrichef Electric Crepe Maker $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Maybe they don't have a stove, or maybe they can't get enough crepes. Either way, this electric griddle makes for a practical gift. The temperature is adjustable so that you can use it to make pancakes, bacon, eggs, and more, plus each order comes with a batter spreader and a wooden spatula.

9. The Handheld Scale That Lets You Know How Much Your Luggage Weighs Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't guess at how much your suitcase weighs — just measure it using this luggage scale. It's able to register up to 110 pounds, and there's even an automatic shut-off function that helps conserve the battery when you're not using it.

10. A Lightweight Travel Mirror Made With LED Lights Magicfly Travel Mirror $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do the LED backlights help you do your makeup, but this travel mirror also has a dimming function so that you can choose how bright they are. The battery is able to last for up to five weeks when fully charged, plus it folds down small enough that it can easily fit into your pocket or bag.

11. The Sleep Mask That Won't Put Pressure On Your Eyes Unimi Sleep Mask $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most sleep masks sit directly on top of your face, this sleep mask has a 3-D printed design that pops outwards so that there's no uncomfortable pressure on your eyes. The headband is adjustable so that it can fit heads of practically any shape or size, plus many Amazon reviewers described it as "super-comfortable."

12. A Thermometer That Lets You Know If Your Meat Is Cooked ThermoPro Digital Cooking Thermometer $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's one for the person who has trouble telling when their chicken, pork, or steak is done. This wireless meat thermometer is able to monitor their culinary creation from up to 300 feet away, and there are nine different temperature presets for various types of meat.

13. This Bluetooth Shower Speaker That's Completely Waterproof iFox Creations Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Some speakers only claim to be waterproof — but not this one. You can fully submerge it in your bathtub, and the battery can last for up to 10 hours when fully charged. The extra-large buttons make it easy to operate in the shower, and the suction cup on the back allows you to attach it to practically any smooth surface.

14. A Pair Of Inserts That Help Dry Wet Shoes KOODER Boot Dryer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply slide them inside your shoes, and these shoe dryers will quickly make your damp shoes wearable again. They even help get rid of any unwanted odors, plus the air holes are placed vertically as well as horizontally so that your shoes dry uniformly throughout.

15. The Vacuum That Cleans Your Windows Without Any Streaks Karcher Plus Window Vacuum $66 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of dealing with streaky glass cleaners, try switching over to this window vacuum. It collects dirty water as you clean so that there are zero streaks, plus the battery is rechargeable and the design is cordless. Each order comes with a microfiber cleaning pad, sample bottle of detergent, and a charging cable.

16. A Pair Of Socks That Help Keep Your Toes Properly Aligned Triim Fitness Toe Separator $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in a variety of colors, these socks are an easy way to help keep your toes properly aligned. They can also ease pain from bunions and hammer toes, plus they're great for helping to stimulate blood circulation in your feet.

17. The Knee Pillow That Helps Alleviate Back, Hip, And Leg Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop it between your legs when you go to bed, and this knee pillow can help alleviate pain in your back, legs, and hips. It's filled with 100% quality memory foam that won't go flat over time, plus the ergonomic design helps keep your spine properly aligned while you sleep.

18. A Pair Of Cold Therapy Wraps For Swelling And Inflammation NatraCure Cold Therapy Wrap (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You can put them on your hands and wrists, knees and elbows, or feet and ankles. Either way, these cold therapy wraps help alleviate soreness and aches. They're also an easy way to help increase the blood circulation to your muscles, plus reviewers say they "help with the inflammation from plantar fasciitis."

19. This Pillow That's Ergonomically Designed For Ample Support EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Hypoallergenic as well as dust mite-resistant, this pillow is filled with super-soft memory foam that helps keep your head, neck, shoulders, and back supported while you sleep. It's breathable so that you won't overheat at night, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "the shaping in the middle is very comfortable, and my neck gets a lot of relief."

20. A Personal Fan That You Can Wear While Exercising WOWGO Hand Free Mini USB Fan $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to run for up to six hours when fully charged, this personal fan is completely hands-free so that you can easily wear it while you exercise, work outside, or relax by the pool. The fan heads rotate so you can choose the direction they're pointing, plus there are three speed settings to choose from: low, medium, and high.

21. The Laptop Table With A Built-In Desk Lamp Moclever Laptop Table $44 | Amazon See on Amazon This laptop desk keeps your computer from overheating thanks to the built-in ventilation, but it also has an LED light for reading, crafting, and eating. The legs are foldable which means it's easy to tuck away into storage, and the height is fully adjustable to suit almost anyone.

22. A Can Opener That Doesn't Create Any Sharp Edges Hamilton Beach Electric Can Opener $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Plenty of can openers create a dangerous sharp edge along the can — but not this one. Instead, it cuts along the sides so your loved ones stay safe, plus the easy-touch opening lever allows those with limited mobility to open cans using just one hand.

23. The Heated Gloves That Are Perfect For Cold, Frosty Weather QILOVE Cold Weather Heated Gloves Kit $50 | Amazon See on Amazon If a regular pair of gloves isn't warm enough, check out these high-tech gloves instead. Thanks to the built-in heating mechanism, they're able to keep your hands warm for up to six hours when fully charged — and the fingertips are touchscreen-friendly so you don't have to take them off to use your phone.

24. A Dash Camera That Can Help You Find Whoever Dinged Your Car VATENIC Car Camera Recorder $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other dash cameras, this one has a motion-activated parking mode so it automatically turns on whenever it detects movement in front of your car. If the G-sensor goes off from someone dinging your vehicle, the camera will record and save a short video to help you find the culprit. (It also works while you're driving so you'll never be held accountable for an accident that wasn't your fault.)

25. The Bluetooth Car Speaker That Can Connect To Two Phones At Once Aigital Bluetooth Car Speaker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of fighting over who gets to use the aux cable, just connect both of your phones to this Bluetooth car speaker. You can use it to answer calls hands-free while you're driving, and it'll stay connected to your devices from up to 33 feet away.

26. A Pair Of Chapsticks That Help Repair Dry Lips Almost Instantly Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick $8 | Amazon See on Amazon I've actually used these Aquaphor lip repair sticks, so I can personally confirm that they help repair dry, chapped lips in record-time. There are zero fragrances or preservatives in the formula, and they help seal in moisture so your lips stay soft throughout the day.

27. The Body Wash That Can Help Get Rid Of Athlete's Foot, Ringworm, And More Purely Northwest Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to get rid of athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, or fungal infections, reviewers swear by this gentle body wash. It's made with tea tree oil which naturally fights bacteria and fungus, plus you can even use it on your scalp to help with itching and flakes.

28. A Facial Spray Made With Aloe Vera And Rosewater Mario Badescu Facial Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Just give yourself a quick spritz, and this facial spray will help hydrate your complexion — or lock in your look. It has over 5,000 reviews because it creates a "dewy glow," plus it's made with rosewater so that it has a light, refreshing scent. Needless to say, it's a great gift for the beauty-lover.

29. This Wireless Charger That's Ultra-Slim TOZO Wireless Charger $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Most wireless chargers are large and bulky, whereas this one is ultra-sleek so that it's easy to tuck away into a drawer when you're not using it. It's made from durable aviation aluminum, plus it's designed to work with Androids as well as iPhones.

30. A Magnetic Phone Mount That Won't Block Your Air Vents WizGear Magnetic Mount $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Most small, non-dash mounts attach to your air vents, blocking the ventilation, but this one is designed to stick off to the side. The powerful magnet keeps your phone secure to prevent it from shaking loose, plus you can adjust the viewing angle for easy navigation and hands-free calls.

31. The Pack Of Cleaning Pads That Help Remove Smudges From Your Screens Eco-Fused Cleaning Pads (6-Pack) Amazon See on Amazon Know someone who can't stand smudges and fingerprints on their screens — or their glasses? These cleaning pads are made from faux suede that cleans your screens without scratching them, and the small strap on the back makes it easy to maintain your grip.

32. A Breathable Headband That Wicks Away Sweat From Your Face Halo II Headband $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Traditional headbands just absorb sweat, whereas this headband is designed to channel it away from your eyes and face. It's made from lightweight, breathable polyester, and the non-slip band keeps it from sliding around. Gift it to the athlete, jogger, or gardener in your life.

33. The Sleeve That Helps You Keep Your Cables Organized JOTO Cable Management Sleeve $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut it to any length you choose, or use this cable management sleeve as-is in order to help conceal and organize any messy cables. It's made from flexible neoprene that can accommodate multiple cords at the same time, plus it's reversible so that you always have two colors to choose from: black or white.

34. An Electronic Massager You Can Use All Over Your Body RENPHO Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it on your back, feet, neck, shoulders, or even use this electronic massager on your legs after a long, tiring day. Each order comes with five interchangeable attachments depending on how you prefer to be massaged, plus the built-in battery can last for over two hours.

35. The Hypoallergenic Bubble Bath Made With A Plant-Based Formula The Honest Company Calming Lavender Hypoallergenic Bubble Bath $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Those with sensitive skin need to be careful about their self-care regiment. Luckily, not only is the formula plant-based, but this hypoallergenic bubble bath is also tear-free and extremely gentle. There are zero synthetic fragrances, sulfates, or parabens in the formula, and the lavender scent comes from real lavender essential oils.

36. A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Doubles As An Essential Oil Diffuser Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this humidifier if the air in your house is feeling dry, or use it as an essential oil diffuser to spread calming aromas around your home. The LED bulb inside has a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours so that you'll never need to switch it out, and there are three misting levels to choose from: low, high, or sleep.

37. The Wine Glass That's Vacuum-Insulated To Keep Your Drinks Chilled SUNWILL Vacuum Insulated Wine Tumbler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel, this wine glass stands apart from the competition by featuring a vacuum-insulated design that helps keep your drinks cold for over nine hours. The lid is BPA-free as well as spill-resistant, plus there are a variety of fun colors to choose from.

38. A Borosilicate Glass Teapot With A Removable Infuser Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This teapot is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass and features a high-quality stainless steel mesh infuser that's perfect for brewing loose tea leaves. You can put it directly on the stove without having to worry about the glass cracking, and it's even safe in the microwave.

39. The Draft Blocker That Can Help Lower Your Utility Bill MAXTID Under Door Draft Blocker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Just slide it underneath your door, and this draft blocker will help keep warm air inside while cold stays outside — or vice versa. It's available in a variety of colors so that it's hardly noticeable, and it's an easy way to help insulate your home without any professional renovations.

40. A Bath Mat Filled With Super-Plush Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your feet comfortable while you style your hair, put on your makeup, or shave, all thanks to this bath mat. It's filled with super-soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, plus the backing is non-slip in order to help keep you safe.

41. The Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags You Can Use While Traveling BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them to separate your delicates from your regulars, or use these mesh laundry bags to help organize your clothes while you travel. They're made from breathable polyester that won't absorb any unwanted odors, plus each order comes with five options: one extra-large, two large, and two medium.

42. A Peeler That Swivels To The Shape Of Your Vegetables OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon "Best peeler I have ever owned," one reviewer raved, which explains the 4.8-star rating. Made with a soft, extra-large handle and a non-slip grip, this peeler is a great option for anyone who wants a stress-free vegetable peeling experience. The blades swivel to the shape of your vegetables as you peel, and it even has a built-in potato eye remover.

43. These Silicone Oven Mitts For Grip & Protection Simultaneously HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Heat-resistant all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these oven mitts are made from durable silicone with a textured, non-slip grip that helps you keep a firm grasp on hot pans. Unlike other oven mitts, these ones are also extra-long so that they offer your forearms protection, too.

44. A Wine Opener That Can Open Up To 30 Bottles On A Single Charge Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone who drinks wine will appreciate this automatic wine opener, which can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge — and it comes with a bonus foil cutter. The one-button operation is incredibly simple to use, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that it's "strong enough to go through store brand foil and still extract the cork!"

45. These Dishcloths Made From 100% High-Quality Cotton Sticky Toffee Cotton Terry Kitchen Dishcloth (8-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon It's important for dishcloths to be super-absorbent, which is why these 100% cotton ones have earned a 4.4-star rating from over 1,200 reviewers. The popcorn terry weave is great for scrubbing, dusting, or practically anything else, and they're available in a wide selection of colors to match any kitchen.

46. A Set Of Wall Hooks That Are Reusable And Waterproof JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Put them next to your door as a convenient spot to hang your keys, or use these wall hooks in the kitchen as a home for your utensils. Each one is able to hold up to 13 pounds, plus there's no drilling required — just remove the adhesive backing and you're ready to go.

47. The Magnetic Knife Bar Made From High-Grade Stainless Steel Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Just mount it to your kitchen wall, and this knife bar automatically becomes a convenient place to store your metal utensils. The strong neodymium magnet ensures that your knives, spatulas, scissors, or tools stay securely attached, plus it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel for use in the bathroom or garage, too.

48. A Set Of Measuring Spoons Designed To Fit Into Spice Jars Spring Chef Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Most measuring spoons are too wide to fit into spice jars, but these ones are intentionally narrow so that it's easy to scoop out basil, thyme, or chili powder. The measurements are engraved on the handle so that they won't wash off, and they're made from heavy-duty, rust-resistant stainless steel.

49. This Potato Masher Made With A Soft, Cushioned Handle OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Potato Masher $12 | Amazon See on Amazon The stainless steel wire head is tough on potatoes (and any other food you have to mash), but unlike other brands, this potato masher is gentle on hands. It's made with a cushioned, non-slip handle, and there's even a hole where you can easily hang it to dry.

50. A Vacuum-Insulated Bento Box That's Completely Leakproof DaCool Insulated Lunch Container $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your lunch leaking all over your backpack? Then save yourself some mess with this stainless steel bento box. It's double-wall vacuum-insulated so that your meals stay hot, and each order also comes with a collapsible spoon. Thanks to the five different color options, it's great for any commuter or meal-planner in your life.

51. The Electric Knife That Does Most Of The Work For You Hamilton Beach Electric Knife $19 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're slicing up meat, bread, or vegetables — this electric knife can help get the job done. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your palm. Each order also comes with a carving fork, as well as a storage case.

52. A Screen That Helps Keep You Safe From Splattering Oil BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Just put it on top of your pot or pan, and this screen helps prevent oil from burning your skin and splatters from messing up your kitchen. The plastic handle won't transfer heat, and you can also use it for straining or steaming your food.

53. The Insulated Lunch Bag With An Extra Pouch For Your Water Bottle MAZFORCE Original Lunch Bag $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the ultra-thick insulation help keep your food hot or cold for hours, but this lunch box is also made with a bonus side pocket where you can keep a water bottle. It has a waterproof exterior and a leak-proof aluminum liner, and the buckle handle makes it easy to attach to your backpack. Get it in over a dozen colors.

54. A Pair Of Tiered Cabinet Organizers So You Can See Everything At Once Copco Kitchen Cabinet Organizer (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them to store spices, or use these cabinet organizers in your bathroom as a convenient place to store razors, shampoos, deodorants, and more. They're made from durable plastic, and each shelf is lined with non-slip material in order to keep your items securely in place — and since they're tiered, you can see all your essentials at once.

55. The Dry Erase Calendar That Comes With Three Markers Jancosta Dry Erase Calendar $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This dry erase calendar comes with three free markers and has magnets on the back so that you can easily attach it to your refrigerator. Reviewers rave about how it erases clean without stains, looks great in their home, and actually helps "keep [their] life organized!"

56. A Pack Of Erasable Labels That Are Cute And Waterproof Savvy & Sorted Premium Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them to label spices in your pantry, or use these chalkboard labels for art supplies, toiletries, plants, or baking ingredients. They're made from premium, waterproof vinyl that easily wipes clean so you can use them over and over again, plus each order also comes with a white chalkboard marker.

57. The String Lights Made With Energy-Efficient LEDs PERFECTDAY String Lights $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a flexible, easy-to-position copper wire, these LED string lights have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours. They're also weather-resistant so that you can use them outside, and they're an easy way to add a whimsical touch to your bedroom, reading nook, or photo wall.

58. A Shower Head With 7 Different Water Settings To Choose From DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Despite the affordable price tag, this dual shower head is made from rust-resistant stainless steel has seven different water settings to choose from: power rain, pulsating massage, hydro-mist, eco rain, mist, regular massage, and water-saving. The flexible hose head makes it easy to rinse away soap all over your body, plus there are zero tools required for installation.

59. The Outdoor Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa VAVOFO Outdoor Smart Plug $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with Amazon's Alexa as well as Google Home, this outdoor smart plug is completely waterproof so you won't have to worry about it short-circuiting when it rains. The built-in surge protection prevents it from overheating, and the downloadable app lets you set schedules for each outlet independently.

60. A Super-Bright Strip Light That Requires Zero Tools To Install RXWLKJ Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Put them underneath your cabinets to brighten up your kitchen, or put this LED strip light in dark drawers, stairways, or closets. The built-in motion sensor means it only turns on when someone is in the room, plus each order comes with adhesive so that they're easy to install without tools.

61. The Reusable Shopping Bags Made From Tear-Resistant Nylon BAGGU Reusable Shopping Bag (3-Pack) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from tear-resistant nylon, these reusable shopping bags are able to hold up to 30 pounds each, so that you won't have to worry about rips and spills. They're available in a variety of fun colors, plus they fold down flat for easy storage — a great gift for the environmentalist on your list.

62. A Backpack That Comes With Everything You Need For A Picnic Hap Tim Waterproof Picnic Backpack $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This waterproof backpack comes with everything you need for an outdoor picnic, including silverware, wine glasses, dinner plates, napkins, and more. The inside is insulated in order to help keep your food hot or cold, plus the outside is resistant to fraying and wears comfortably over your shoulders.

63. The Massage Pillow That's Conveniently Portable Naipo Massage Pillow $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Most electronic massagers are large and bulky, but this massage pillow is compact so that you can easily use it while driving, traveling, or relaxing at home. There are four deep-kneading massage nodes that mimic the feel of real hands, plus you can use it all over your body, including on your neck, back, shoulders, and feet.

64. An Insulated Wine Tote That Lets You Sip Responsibly While Out And About True Wine Travel Bag (6-Piece Set) $31 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you want to bring a bottle of wine somewhere, try using this wine travel bag. It's insulated so that your whites stay chilled while your reds remain at room temperature, and each order comes with two acrylic wine glasses, one corkscrew, and a bottle stopper.

65. The Travel Coffee Press Made With A Grit-Free Filter Espro Travel Coffee Press $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Most travel coffee presses will leave you with grit and sludge in your final cup of Joe, but this one is designed with a super-fine filter that helps keep your coffee sediment-free. It's also insulated so that your beverage stays hot for hours, and the lid is leak-proof to prevent messes on the go.

66. A Tiered Serving Stand That Comes With Porcelain Platters ienjoyware Unique 3 Tier Mesh Serving Stand $32 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a chic way to display food, may I suggest this tiered serving stand? Each order comes with three white porcelain platters that look great in any room, and the stand is also collapsible so that it's easy to tuck away into storage when you're done using it.

67. The Light Therapy Lamp That Can Help Improve Your Mood Verilux HappyLight Compact Light Therapy Energy Lamp $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If cloudy, cold weather has got you feeling down, this light therapy lamp might help cheer you up, according to reviewers. It's small enough that you can easily keep it on your coffee table or use at the office, and the light is completely UV-free so that it's safe for daily use.

68. A Cocktail Shaker Set Packaged In A Gorgeous Gift Box VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker Kit (9-Piece Set) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of buying all the equipment separately, just grab this cocktail shaker set for the aspiring bartender. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a beautiful copper finish, and each order comes packaged in a gorgeous gift box so that you don't even have to wrap it.

69. The Shatterproof Wine Glasses Made From Silicone Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Know someone who goes through wine glasses like nobody's business? Switch them over to these ones, which are made from shatterproof silicone. They're great for sipping on beverages while you're outdoors, and they're flexible so that you can even tuck one into your pocket to take with you.

70. A Set Of Packing Cubes That Help Keep Your Suitcase Organized TravelWise Packing Cube System (5-Piece Set) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of your suitcase becoming a jumbled mess while you travel, start using these packing cubes to keep it neat and tidy. They're made from durable, tear-resistant nylon to compress your clothes into easy-to-pack squares, and each order comes with five pieces — all with mesh panels so you can see what you're grabbing.

71. The Utensil Set Made With Chic Acacia Wood Handles Miusco Silicone Cooking Utensils (5-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this utensil set stands above the competition by featuring durable, acacia wood handles. Each order comes with five, BPA-free utensils: a spoon, spoonula, spatula, turner, and slotted spoon.

72. A Set Of Cutting Mats That Help Prevent Cross-Contamination CounterArt Flexible Cutting Mats (4-Piece Set) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's one for the germophobe: Put one of these labeled, color-coded mats over your wood cutting board to help prevent cross-contamination. They're flexible so that you can roll them up to for easy storage and transferring, plus they're even odor- and stain-resistant.

73. The Organizer That Keeps Your Bras Safe During Travel SACSTAR Packing Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of your bras collapsing under the weight of your packed clothes, try using this lingerie organizer to keep them pristine. It's made from waterproof and tear-resistant nylon, plus there are also compartments where you can store socks as well as underwear.

74. A Colander That Collapses Down For Easy Storage Comfify Collapsible Kitchen Colander $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Save them some serious space — both underneath the counter and on top of it. This brilliant colander and drying rack collapses down so that it's easy to tuck away into storage. The handles also expand left and right so that it fits over the sink for added convenience, and it's completely BPA-free.