Road trips are the best way to satisfy your adventurous spirit. Why deal with busy airports and public transportation when you could take your trip into your own hands? When you're traveling in your own car, you're in complete control of your journey. There's no need to plan months ahead or dish out hundreds of dollars on a flight. You can literally pack the car up and go. You can take whichever route you'd like and venture off into the unknown. It's even better when your best friends can join the ride, too. Don't forget to share the journey on Instagram with any of these clever road trip hashtags that are sure to rake in the likes.

There's no right or wrong way to complete a road trip. You can drive an hour away, or spend two weeks on the open road. You can visit the neighboring town, or drive all the way across the country. You can go solo, or gather your favorite girlfriends for the adventure. You're bound to have a good time either way. As long as you've got a dope playlist and your favorite snacks, you're good to go.

It's fall y'all, and I can't think of a better time to explore. The weather is cooling down and the leaves are changing, so get ready for the ride of your life.

1. "#RoadTrippin" — Unknown

2. "#HitTheRoad" — Unknown

3. "#TakeTheScenicRoute" — Unknown

4. "#WindowsDownMusicUp" — Unknown

5. "#Cruisin'" — Unknown

6. "#HitTheRoadJack" — Unknown

7. "#TheySeeMeRolling" — Chamillionaire, "Ridin'"

8. "#LetsGo" — Unknown

9. "#RoadtripDiaries" — Unknown

10. "#BeautifulViews" — Unknown

11. "#PassTheAuxCord" — Unknown

12."#PleaseDontStopTheMusic" — Rihanna, "Don't Stop The Music"

13. "#OhThePlacesYoullGo" — Dr. Seuss

14. "#SheIsNotLost" — Unknown

15. "#GirlsTrip" — Unknown

16. "#Wanderlust" — Unknown

17. "#ByeFelicia" — Unknown

18. "#LiveTheAdventure" — Unknown

19. "#RVThereYet" — Unknown

20. "#VanLife" — Unknown

21. "#B*tchesBeTrippin" — Unknown

22. "#OpenRoad" — Unknown

23. "#TopDownHandsUp" — Unknown

24. "#SiezeTheMoment" — Unknown

25. "#LetsGetLost" — Unknown

26. "#YoungWildAndFree" — Unknown

27. "#LoveToTravel" — Unknown

28. "#EmbraceTheUnknown" — Unknown

29. "#WhereToNext" — Unknown

30. "#GirlBornToTravel" — Unknown

31. "#ItsAllAboutTheJourney" — Unknown

32. "#RoadTrippers — Unknown

33. "#GoingPlaces" — Unknown

34. "#SeeYouNever" — Unknown

35. "#Route66" — Unknown

36. "#RoadTripWithMe" — Unknown

37. "#RoadTripVibes" — Unknown

38. "#RevUpTheEngine" — Unknown

39. "#RoadToNowhere" — Unknown

40. "#Cruise" — Unknown

41. "#ShutUpAndDrive" — Rihanna, "Shut Up And Drive"

42. "#HereWeGoAgain" — Unknown

43. "#NeverWantToGoHome" — Unknown

44. "#LowRider" — Unknown

45. "#RoadTripGoals" — Unknown

46. "#RoadTripGram" — Unknown

47. "#MakingMemories" — Unknown

48. "#OnThePassengerSideOfYourBestFriendsRide" — Take on TLC's "No Scrubs"

49. "#LifeIsAHighWay" — Tom Cochrane, "Life Is A Highway"

50. "#OnTheRoadAgain" — Canned Heat, "On The Road Again"

51. "#YoureOnMyRadar" — Unknown

52. "#BornToBeWild" — Steppenwolf, "Born to Be Wild"

53. "#LowRider" — Unknown

54. "#LiveIntrepid" — Unknown

55. "#RoadTripper" — Unknown

56. "#LetsDoADriveBy" — Unknown

57. "#DriveInDriveOut" — Unknown

58. "#DrivingMeWild" — Unknown

59. "#BabyLetsDrive" — Unknown

60. "#DriveSlow" — Unknown

61. #RollingWithMyGirls" — Unknown

62. "#ThrillSeeker" — Unknown

63. "#RoadTripJunkie" — Unknown

64. "#SmoothCruising" — Unknown

65. "#RoadTrippersOnly" — Unknown

66. "#KeepYourEyesOnTheRoad" — Unknown

67. "#GatherTheGirls" — Unknown

68. "#YouOnlyLiveOnce" — Unknown

69. "#DriveLoveLaugh" — Unknown

70. "#LetsTakeADetour" — Unknown

71. "#TakeTheRoadLessDriven" — Unknown