As fun as traveling to different time zones can be, I think we can all agree that jet lag is casually the worst thing ever. Between fighting to keep your eyes open at 5 p.m. and wondering why you're craving waffles and eggs at dinnertime, it's a struggle getting used to a new time zone, or getting re-acclimated to your OG zone when you're back home. If you're rolling out your yoga mat to soothe your muscles and joints after a long flight, it's an absolute must that you include a few yoga poses for jet lag to give your mind and body all the TLC you deserve.

First of all, though, why does jet lag make you feel so crappy? Well, according to Mayo Clinic, the reason why you feel like absolute sh*t when you get off that plane is because your body's internal clock is being totally thrown off, as it's technically still synced to the time zone that you live in, but once you arrive at your destination, that clock is desperately trying to get used to the new setting.

As a result, everything inside of you basically just goes haywire: You get drowsy, you might feel nauseous, and you can even experience gastrointestinal issues like constipation. It's not a comfortable time, fam — but that's where yoga comes in.

Adding a few rejuvenating asanas to your practice to ward off jet lag will help make your body's transition to your new time zone much more smooth and seamless. Try flowing through these seven yoga poses whenever you're on the move.

1 Comfortable Seated Pose (Sukhasana) Yoga and Health on YouTube When you're in a new environment, it can be a shock to your body. Even if you've only been away on spring break for a week, and you're just returning home, your body has to get used to your original setting once again. Sukhasana allows you to quiet your mind and nurture your body as you settle into the environment surrounding you. As you sit with your eyes closed, allow yourself to feel grounded, yet soft. Sit with a straight spine, and relax your shoulders and neck. Take a few moments to check in with your breath.

2 Camel Pose (Ustrasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube Camel pose invigorates the mind, which is ideal for when you're suffering from a dreadful bout of jet lag, and your brain is feeling fuzzy AF. Make sure you're gentle with your body in this pose, and that you warm up your muscles and joints before attempting this asana. Breathe slowly, deeply, and fully as you lead with your chest and melt into the beauty of this backbend.

3 Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube Cow face pose is a deep hip-opener that also focuses on stretching your chest and shoulders. This will feel amazing after being cooped up on a plane for hours on end, and it'll simultaneously help your body get used to the change in time zones. Don't be afraid to use a yoga strap if you're not able to grasp your palms together behind your back. Meet your body in whatever stage it's in when you're practicing gomukhasana.

4 Seated Spinal Twist Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana) Yoga Shala on YouTube Adding a seated spinal twist to your practice to ward off jet lag will help stimulate digestion, according to Shape, which is exactly what you need when your system's all messed up thanks to air travel. As you inhale in ardha matsyendrasana, straighten your spine and sit up a bit taller. As you exhale, try to twist deeper into the pose to really relieve your entire body and mind.

5 Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana) expertvillage on YouTube Slipping into a supine spinal twist will be a great complement to your seated spinal twist, as it will wring out any of the extra tension that you missed while you were upright. Supta matsyendrasana encourages fresh blood flow to your internal organs, so you'll be "regular" when you go to the bathroom in no time... if you know what I mean.

6 Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana) Learn How Today on YouTube Sprinkling a happy baby into your post-flight practice will calm your mind and release tension throughout your body, dispelling any traces of jet lag that are lingering in your being. Rock back and forth on your sacrum to give yourself a mini massage, and be playful with this asana! Jet lag's got nothin' on you, girl.