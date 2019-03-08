This Friday, March 8th, is International Women's Day and along with recognizing, honoring, and celebrating all of the incredible women in your life, what better way to show your support than vowing to only shop women-owned fashion brands for your next few (or many!) purchases? Putting your money where your mouth is can go a long way in terms of bolstering female-owned businesses (especially small businesses), plus it's an excellent excuse to add a few new pieces to your spring wardrobe. When women support women it's an incredibly powerful thing and in this case, it's a fashionable one too.

Whether you're looking for a standout new bag or a TK, our roundup of the coolest female-fueled brands has got you covered. Check them out below and spread the word about any of your favorites that aren't included. Girl power at its best.

Known for her handcrafted beaded purses that are equal parts cool and Kitsch, Susan Alexandra also makes and sells her own beaded wallets and beaded and hand painted jewelry. Her stuff looks like it could be carried by both fictional fairy princess and real-life rockstars. If color and personality-rich pieces are what you're looking for, you'll drool over her creations.

Celeb-favorite brand, Rachel Antonoff, is known for its bold and colorful prints, comfy silhouettes, and speaking out in support of causes it and its founder believes in. Their collection of female reproductive system tees and sweatshirts have been a huge hit as of late for reasons that don't need explaining, and no matter if you're after chilled weekend wear or something more formal, they'll have something that will strike your fancy.

Founded in 2009 by Yael Aflalo, Reformation has become the go-to spot to find eco-friendly clothes that still pack a trendy punch. Their dresses are the stars, which is not to say that their denim and tops aren't also stars. You probably own a piece or two by them already but seeing as the brand is backed by women and will help you go green, why not invest in a few more?

Dreamed up by two female founders who wanted to make trendy, quality, and affordable clothing truly available to all, Universal Standard wasn't just created by women, it was created for women. Offering an array of ready-to-wear in an inclusive size range, it's your perfect stop for basics, workwear, athletic-wear, whatever.

A favorite jewelry, accessories, and apparel brand of many New Yorkers' for years, Verameat's specialty lies in highly creative and sometimes otherworldly designs. You want a sweater covered in women portraying the signs of the zodiac? They've got you. A necklace featuring a hippo-shark hybrid charm? Yep, they've got that too. You won't find run-of-the-mill offerings here.

The brainchild of Mexican-born artist, Ilse Valfré, the eponymous brand offers accessories and apparel featuring her artwork that are all kinds of cute and badass. The tees and hoodies are the stars as they let her artwork of mythical babes shine, but everything from the brand is really rad.

Remember when Harley Viera-Newton was the coolest it-girl-slash-DJ around? Now she's the coolest designer of sweet pattern-rich dresses around. Her line, HVN, offers gorgeous styles in all different prints and silhouettes—they're colorful, sweet, and timeless

Go, girls.