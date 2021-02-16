Black History Month is upon us, and there are so many enriching and eye-opening virtual Black History Month events you can participate in, learn from, and enjoy. Attending these online experiences is not only a way to pay tribute to and learn more the accomplishments of past trailblazers, but also to support and celebrate Black voices and businesses. Whether you choose an online guided tour of New York City’s historical Harlem neighborhood — where famous musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald and Marvin Gaye performed — or sign up for a Black History Month-themed yoga or cooking class, there’s something for everyone to experience.

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the history that surrounds this month, the online exhibitions, collections, and resources provided virtually by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will bring you on a journey to learn more about Carter G. Woodson, the historian known as the Father of Black History Month, and why he chose to honor the accomplishments of Black people in February. After completing your virtual visit at the Smithsonian, you can tune into an impactful monologue festival, where you’ll hear the personal stories of Black female playwrights.

Celebrating Black History Month virtually is a change in comparison to previous years, as you might traditionally attend in-person screenings, parades, or festivals with friends and family. Fortunately, these online events will bring a great variety of meaningful and educational experiences right into your home so you can be aware, involved, and inspired — today, and every day moving forward.

1. This Yoga Session Is Themed Around Black History Month PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Grab your yoga mat for a virtual yoga session celebrating Black History Month, hosted by My Vinyasa Practice (MVP), which is based in Austin, Texas. Throughout the month of February, MVP is hosting yoga classes via Zoom on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. CT, taught by various MVP alumni instructors. Each instructor will talk through different poses, explain why they chose them, and discuss how yoga enabled them to find grounding and guidance to navigate a racially unjust society. To register for the free event, all you need to do is add your contact information to receive the Zoom link.

2. This Social Media Experience Celebrates Black Family History With Stories And Photographs Every day throughout the month of February, the NMAAHC is posting historic photos of Black families and activists on the museum's social media accounts for its campaign, "Uplifting the Black Family.” Follow the museum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to read the century-old stories behind the photographs. You will read stories about Black figures and how they made history in the United States, such as Bessie Coleman, the first female of both African American and Native American descent to receive a pilot’s license.

3. This Walking Tour Will Transport You To New York City's Historical Harlem Neighborhood Tours by Locals is hosting virtual walking tours of Harlem throughout the month of February. In an hour and a half, licensed guide Ibrahima D. will share Harlem's culture and history with viewers. A Q&A session is included with the tour, so you can ask any questions you might have about the origins of this NYC neighborhood and walk away more informed about its historical landmarks. For $125 per tour, you and your family (up to 10 people per purchase) can virtually explore Hotel Theresa, which was frequented by human rights activist Malcolm X, and the Apollo Theater, where famous musicians like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Marvin Gaye performed. You will also learn more about the role New York City played as part of the secret network of routes, people, and places the Underground Railroad used to help enslaved people escape to free states in the late 1700s through the 1800s.

4. This Reading Event Spotlights Black LGBTQ+ Voices Mark your calendar for Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET to virtually experience an evening of readings by Black LGBTQ+ authors. Hosted by the Maplewood Library in New Jersey and SOMA Justice, a volunteer group that advocates for racial justice, this event will feature Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer authors. Sign up for this compelling event to deepen your understanding of the roles race and gender play in social justice.

5. This Webinar Discusses Feminism In The Afro-Latinx Community University of California, Berkeley is hosting a webinar on Feb. 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT to discuss feminism in the online and offline Afro-Latinx communities. By signing up for this talk, you’ll learn how social media is strengthening the ties between people in the Afro-Latinx diaspora, and learn what it could look like if the Afro-Latinx URL and IRL spaces were combined. The event is hosted by writer and founder of the award-winning website Ain't I Latina?, Janel Martinez, and Afro-Dominicana writer, visual artist, and singer Zahira Kelly-Cabrera. Although this event is free, you'll want to make sure you register for the Zoom link as space is limited.

6. This Cooking Class Is A Traditional Sunday Dinner Experience On Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, join Seward Community Co-op — a community group that advocates for food equity for all races, classes, and genders — for a special Black History Month edition of its free online traditional Sunday dinner experience. Learn the steps to make a delicious meal of stewed okra and tomatoes with bacon. Addie DeMery, one of Seward Co-op's own cooks, will share this Sunday dinner recipe you can prepare yourself from the comfort of your own kitchen. By the end of the night, you will leave with the skills to add a tasty new dish to your weeknight rotation. RSVP to save your spot and master this delicious recipe by adding your contact information for the Zoom link.