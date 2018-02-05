If you have a sister, you know that she's one of the most important humans in your life. Not only does she play a huge role in your family and your daily life, but she also has played one of the most important roles in shaping you into the person you are today. And anyone with a sister knows, that bond can cause some wild connections, like when your sister knows what you're thinking without you having to say a thing.

Being a sister is something only some of us are blessed enough to experience. We get the joys (and the annoyance), and quite honestly, what would life be like if we didn't have our sister? It's a friendship so close that every other friendship pales in comparison. You know that as much as you love your other friends, they'll never understand you as well as she does. In fact, telepathic-like abilities between sisters are a given. You already know pretty much everything about each other that a little telepathy here and there is easy.

Chances are, if you have a sister, you've read each other's minds countless times. At this point, you probably don't even notice when you're doing it. The next time you're with your sis, check it out for yourself. These seven times probably come naturally to you.

1 When Dad Makes A Cringe-Worthy Joke Giphy You both love your Dad lots, but he's not exempt from the bad dad joke department. He loves his one-liners, and you and your sister love to smirk at them. By the time Dad has launched into his joke, you know without a doubt what your sister is doing. One glance at her confirms it — you're both rocking matching eye rolls. Imagine that.

2 When She Buys A New Dress That You're Going To Try To Snag Giphy She went shopping for a new dress and brings it home, but she knows before she has even stepped in the door, that you're going to like the dress even more than she does. At this point, she really only has two choices — surrender the dress, or share it. It's the rule of law. When you buy something you know your sister will like, it becomes shared territory, whether you want it to be or not.

3 When You're Fighting, But Also Really Hungry Giphy Every sister duo has been there. You're either in a hardcore screaming match, an all-caps text fight, or a two-hour silent treatment session. If you're honest, neither of you are that mad, but it's the principle of the thing, TBH. But a little bit later, dinnertime roles around, and you know without a doubt you're going to get the text from her. The "You hungry?" text, that is. And she knows just as well as you that the fight is over.

4 When You Open Up A Present You Absolutely Hate Giphy In normal circumstances, there's almost nothing more cringe-inducing than opening a present you kind of hate in front of the person that gave it to you. But when you have a sister, that situation just got a whole lot harder, because you know that girl is reading every thought that's going through your mind, and she is cracking TF up. As much as you know you'd do the same, in that moment, you wish she couldn't read your mind. But it's also kind of funny. Smile and avoid sisterly eye-contact at all costs!

5 She Knows Exactly How You'll React To Her Text Giphy Maybe you're having a really long, awful day, or you have a bunch of exams all crammed into one afternoon. No matter what, there's a text, a few secret phrases, or an emoji that you and your sister know will cheer the other person up, no matter what. It's the perfect remedy.

6 You Already Know Her Reaction Before You Tag Her In A Meme Giphy Scrolling Facebook is entertaining AF when every meme you want to tag your sister in you already know what her reaction will be. Honestly, if you haven't played this game with yourself, try it. For every meme you tag her in, take a second to guess her response. You'll be shocked at how many times your answer's spot-on.