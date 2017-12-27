7 Things You're Missing Out On In Life If You Don't Have Your Person

The hunt was on once Meredith and Cristina from Grey's Anatomy blessed us with the idea of having "your person." Their relationship was genuine, loving, and most importantly, it was real AF. Having a go-to person is super special, and if you don't have one, there are things you're missing out on in life -- and we know how agonizing that FOMO can be, right?

Your person is just that; their very existence and personality seems like it was manufactured in the universe's workshop to be perfectly compatible with you. Think of the relationship as a hybrid best friend. Seriously, the mental, emotional, and physical support this person supplies to your life is a major asset to the person you are.

For many of us, we didn't have this person from the get-go. They're someone who miraculously entered our lives and made us feel as though they were always meant to be there, no matter what. There's no hiding the impenetrable vibe you two release when you're together, and you wouldn't change a thing about it.

OK, now that I've overly swooned this "your person" relationship, you need to understand what someone is lacking if they don't have this human in their life. There's almost nothing that your person doesn't provide, which is why if you don't have one, you're missing out on some major things.

1 A Person Who Will Ugly Cry With You, No Matter What Giphy Snotty nose, running eyeliner, and even those barely comprehensible words in between? You're never alone when you have your person. Your pain is their pain, and if that means you two are going to be two sobbing babies, then that's just what the relationship entails for right now. We could all use that one good cry every now and then.

2 Access To Someone Who Will Have No Problem Telling You To Get Your Sh*t Together Giphy As much as this BFF is never going to drag you down, they also aren't going to let you do it to yourself, either. Sometimes, we need that person we confide in the most to tell us when we are incredibly slipping. They know you and they know what you're capable of. You don't wanna miss out on support like this.

3 The Opportunity To Vent About Your Irrational Fears Giphy You know those random and bizarre things you have feared since basically forever? Well, your person knows all of them, so you don't have to feel weird when you're darting out of the park because there's a clown making balloon animals. She's probably two steps ahead of you. You'd be surprised how therapeutic it is to have someone who knows and understands these things.

4 A Cheerleader Who Values All Of Your Accomplishments Giphy Did you receive an "A" on your test, or did you just score that new raise? As an adult, you expect to celebrate these things on your own, but not when you have your person. They're always as excited as you are, no matter how big or small your accomplishments are. They're always rooting for you to succeed.

5 A Go-To Travel Partner Giphy Have you ever had the urge to take a road trip somewhere on the fly, but didn't want to go alone? Your BFF is always down for new adventures, and who doesn't need that little pioneer in us all to be fulfilled every once and awhile? You can't beat having a ride or die.

6 Genuinely Enjoying Someone's Company While Doing Nothing At All Giphy You know how with other people you're usually scrambling to fill the quiet moments when you aren't doing anything? That's not even an issue with this type of BFF, because you're simply content with each other's company. The quiet doesn't bother either of you, and you don't have to always be doing something to enjoy hanging out.