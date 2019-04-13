I'm sure you've heard plenty of times by now that your 20s is a very important, transformative time in your life. It's when adulting gets real, and you're balancing work, friends, daily responsibilities, and your passions. As important as this decade of your life is, you may be putting some things off that you really shouldn't be. You might be waiting around for things to happen, instead of creating your own happiness. However, there's no better time than the present to reach for the stars and live out your dreams, and there are some things you shouldn't wait around for in your 20s.

Let's be honest: You can't get to the finish line without running the race, and Cinderella would likely have been pretty sad to miss out on the ball if she was just waiting around for her Prince Charming to show up at her doorstep. In other words, you should be taking action and making the most of your 20s now.

Since my 29th birthday, I've been on high speed mode trying to make things happen. If I can offer any advice to you, it would be not to wait for any of these seven things to magically fall into your lap. You only get to experience your 20s once, after all.

1. Finding Your Soulmate nd3000/Shutterstock I don't mean to sound like a cheesy card, but I truly believe that what's meant to be, will be. Your soulmate may be out there, and you'll meet them when you're supposed to. If you're spending all of your time waiting around for that special someone to come along, you'll miss out on your life, and all the fun that's happening in the present.

2. Being The Happiest Version Of Yourself Vitalii Matokha/Shutterstock Happiness doesn't just magically show up at your front doorstep one day. You need to go out there, and create it for yourself! Focus on the things that you really love, including hobbies, spending time with your best friends, and traveling. Make each day a memory, and you'll realize that you're truly creating the life of your dreams.

3. Traveling To Your Dream Destination Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock You could be putting off that dream vacation, because you don't think you have enough money to afford it right now. However, I'm a firm believer that where there's a will, there's definitely a way. With smart planning and the right budget tips, you may be able to afford that trip you've been dreaming of for so long, or a similar version of it.

4. The Perfect Reason To Move To A New City gowithstock/Shutterstock You may be looking for a reason to move to your dream city. You're putting it off, and waiting years for the perfect job opportunity or right apartment to come along. As someone who moved to LA without any of the above reasons serving as my motive, I will tell you that it was the best decision I could have ever made. Take a chance, and go for it!

5. Living In Your Dream Apartment Stock Rocket/Shutterstock You may be sticking with roommates who aren't really your cup of tea, or living in a neighborhood you're not in love with — but it doesn't have to be that way. You may need to come up with a new monthly budget for yourself, but you don't have to settle for a living situation you're not happy with.

6. Starting To Save Money New Africa/Shutterstock It's never too soon to start saving money. You're likely not thinking about retirement right now, but just because you're in your 20s, that doesn't mean you can't start thinking about the future.