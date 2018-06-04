Your 20s is where it's at. I'm sure you've heard it all before, and I don't mean to sound like a broken record — but it's so true. This time in your life is an important transitional period of figuring out adulthood, what career path you want to follow, and where you want to live. Along that journey, you begin to realize that many of the things you love most about being in your 20s also come with a few setbacks. In fact, there are a few things you have a love-hate relationship with in your 20s.

Just like you may have a love-hate relationship with your favorite TV series, your 20s also comes with some conflicting vibes. As much as you love everything that goes along with the freedom of being on your own, you also have to deal with the dreadful task that is responsibility. It can seem like you have a lot on your plate, but that's the beauty of adulting. It's a complicated relationship, but at the end of the day, it's one you're happy to be in. So, as much you want to complain about these seven things, you're also feeling very #blessed with where you're at.

1 Going To The Gym After Work Giphy When you finally make it to the gym, you walk out feeling refreshed and accomplished. It's that initial push to get yourself there that's literally the worst. After a long day at work, you may feel like you have zero energy for your date with the elliptical. You convince yourself that you've already worked hard enough that day, and happy hour with the girls sounds like a much better plan. These are the moments when you miss your grade school gym teacher for yelling at you when you were walking the mile run. Where are you now?!

2 Sunday Fundays When You Have Work The Next Day Giphy The weekend is your relaxing time to do whatever you please. Sure, Sunday is technically part of the weekend, but there's always that nagging voice in the back of your head reminding you that even though you're relaxing now, tomorrow you have work all over again. Back off, Monday, and stop being the dark cloud over our Sunday Fundays.

3 Living On Your Own For The First Time Clique Images/Stocksy You're an independent woman who's moved out of her hometown. You're able to decorate your room any way you'd like, stock your fridge with your favorite food, and dance around like no one's watching at any time of the day. It's all magical and glorious, until you encounter things like doing laundry, paying rent, and passive aggressive roommates. Oh mom, how I miss you.

4 Staying Out Late With Your Girls Giphy As an adult, you get to make your own schedule. That means when your friends want to go bar hopping on a Thursday night, there's no hesitation before you agree to the game plan. You love spending time with your crew whenever you can, but you regret staying out so late when your alarm goes off for work just a few hours later. Now, before you go out, you have to factor in sleep time.

5 When Your Friends From Out Of Town Come To Visit BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy Now that you're on your own, you may live long-distance from your besties. You talk on the phone on the reg about visiting each other. When they finally do make the trip, you love being the tour guide and showing them your favorite hot spots. But, you also forget how much work it is to be a host. There's a lot of prep work to do before your girls arrive, and cleaning to do after they leave. Oh, the struggles.

6 Decorating Your Place Giphy Finally having your own place means you get to wear the hat of interior designer. I could spend hours and hours in my favorite department stores, picking out furniture and decorations for my place. The only downside is when you have to pay for everything. Who knew one simple throw pillow could be $12? Also, don't get me started on assembling the furniture. The stuff might say it only takes one person to build, but I'm pretty sure that one person they're talking about is the Hulk.