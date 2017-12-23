7 Things We Learned From 'Friends' About Our Own Friend Crew

"When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year... " -- your friends will still always be there for you. Being 20-something can be confusing and lonely at times. You might be getting a degree, starting a new job, or soul-searching in your own way. But if there's one thing all that TV-watching has been good for, it's the things we learned from Friends that have taught us so much about our own friend crew.

They say friends are the family you get to choose -- and I would somewhat agree. Some of my best friends are people that were just so cool and weird that I decided those humans needed to be in my life. But other times, you just get lucky. Stars align, and the universe lets people come into your life that you never knew you needed.

Do you think Joey and Chandler ever expected they'd be hugging it out episode after episode when the Italian actor first moved into that little apartment? I'm thinking, probably not.

Having people in your life who are down to live your craziest adventures -- spontaneous trips to Montauk, weddings in London, or canoe rides in your living room -- are the kind of people you should keep around. They'll stick around for the good times, and that drunk night when you got married in Vegas. Here are seven things Friends has taught us about how cool our own friend crew really is.

1 They Keep The Best Secrets Giphy You can always count on a friend to keep your best secrets. From relationships, to who ate the last of the peanut butter -- they keep it all on the down low, even if it's at their expense (R.I.P. Joey's reputation for that one episode.) Sometimes, somebody else in your crew might find out, but you can trust that your secret's safe with them, too. Nobody has to know about that time you moved to the city to become a dancer until the last episode.

2 They Don't Have A Plan Giphy Friends are sometimes the worst at making plans. Whether it's where to go on Saturday night, or what they want to be when they grow up, nobody really has it figured out. But, you might not either -- and your friends are always bound to keep life interesting. Who knows where you'll all end up. As long as you're together, you know you'll be OK.

3 They Know The Weirdest Stuff About You Giphy The weirdest thing about me is probably my obsession with Akon, or how I eat ice cream out of pint-sized container. My friends will be the first ones to tell you both. In the moment, they'll probably judge you. But, they put up with your weirdness because nobody quite gets them like you do. At the end of the day, it's a lot more fun to crazy sprint through Central Park like somebody's chasing you, or have 11 different types of towels. "Everyday use, guest, fancy guest..." -- well, you know the rest.

4 They Make The Best Roommates Giphy There's nothing like living with your best friends. You see a side of each other you've never seen before, because suddenly, you're in the same space. Sure, you might get annoyed that they aren't as clean as you, or that they brought home some weird hairless cat. But when all is said and done, you wouldn't want anyone else to live with your weirdest habits, or sit on the couch in wedding dresses with you.

5 They Know Exactly How To Make You Laugh Giphy What do you call cheese that's not yours? Nacho cheese! In the age of dad jokes, your friends know exactly what punch lines will put a smile on your face. It's hard to resist a perfectly subtle piece of sarcasm, a quirky impression, or the classic meme. Just don't fight over who came up with the joke. That totally ruins it.

6 They Teach You New Things Giphy Need to learn how to speak French by tomorrow? Don't download that silly app, because you got friends! Our friends are great for teaching us new things. Everybody has different interests they're passionate about and want to share with the world. From photography to physics, there's so much in this world to learn about, and you have the most convenient teachers right in your crew. Our friends also teach us things you don't just learn from book -- how to fall in and out of love, how to order a drink, or maybe just how to master the perfect grilled cheese. Your sidekicks are encyclopedias of experiences.