Threatening to break up with your significant other if they don't agree with you or act the way you want them to can lead to a breakup, whether you actually mean it to or not. If you're looking for your partner to move in, propose, or make any other kind of big commitment, giving them an ultimatum could backfire. Maybe they would have left anyway and you're doing yourself a favor by finding that out now, but it's also possible that they do want to move forward, and they just aren't ready yet. Feeling ready for these major relationship milestones is a very personal thing. Not everyone gets there at the same time — and that's normal.

"It forces the other person to show their hand, but you might also be premature in calling it. Maybe they need more time. Check in with yourself and see if you are doing this prematurely out of insecurity, because you want [the level of commitment] defined quickly," says Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, psychotherapist and author of The Art of Flourishing: A Guide to Mindfulness, Self-Care, and Love in a Chaotic World. He also explains that with an ultimatum, even if you 'win' in the moment, you may lose in the long run.

"Because you’re reeling the person in against their wishes, they may feel coerced and later rebel and/or blame you," he says. You don't want to have any doubts about the reasons you're together, so you shouldn't force your partner into a decision. You want them to come to it on their own, because it's more secure and means your relationship is more likely to last. "You want love that is genuine and is earned, not extracted," says Dr. Rubin.