7 Stylish Travel Jackets For Fall That Will Have You Insta-Ready

With fall and sweater weather in full swing, you're probably planning all of the opportunities for you to slay your Instagram #OOTD game. Fall fashion is my favorite of the whole year, because you have the opportunity to creatively layer up your clothes and take your outfits to the next level, thanks to stylish travel jackets like the ones on this list.

Because I really hate checking a bag, when I travel in the fall and winter, I usually just carry one coat with me for the whole trip. So when I'm picking out my next fabulous jacket purchase, I need it to be something super versatile that I can wear with a variety of outfits, but will still make an impact each time I pose with it on my Instagram feed. I've always gravitated toward styles like the ones listed below to keep my feed looking gorgeous — and also to keep my Florida-bred body warm enough to power through the colder weather.

Whether you're a diehard teddy coat supporter or turn to your trusty peacoat every time the temperature drops below 60, here are some of my personal favorite coats I think you should have for your fall travels and beyond.

1. This Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat Is So Trendy And Cozy Sienna Leopard Faux Fur Jacket $198 | Free People Animal print has been a huge trend for the past year, and faux fur can always elevate your OOTD, which makes this coat the perfect buy for your travel needs this season. It's a statement piece on its own, but it can be mixed with different textures (like the lace in the pic above) to create really fun fall looks.

2. A Camel Brown Trench Coat Is Never A Bad Idea Plus Soft Faux Suede Trench Coat $60 $24 | Boohoo Like a faux fur coat or leather jacket, a camel brown trench coat can be a staple item in your fall wardrobe. This option from boohoo is made of a super soft faux suede that'll feel comfy when you wear it, and the tie belt detail gives you the option to wrap the jacket closed if you want. Plus, the camel brown color is easy to match all of your fall looks.

3. Teddy Coats Are Essential For Fall And Winter Teddy Coat $120 | Abercrombie & Fitch This teddy coat from Abercrombie & Fitch is great for wherever your fall travels may take you. You can rock it with jeans and a tee, or with dresses and tights, and it easily layers over chunky sweaters. A teddy coat you can wear every single year is worth the investment.

4. This Tie Waist Jacket Has A Super Chic Silhouette Plus Stone Cord Collar Tie Waist Jacket $80 | PrettyLittleThing If you're looking for something incredibly chic to elevate your fall wardrobe, consider a tie waist jacket like this one from PrettyLittleThing. The stone color is a great way to bring a lighter, neutral pop of color into your fall wardrobe.

5. This Reversible Coat Is Perfect For Comfy Fall Vibes BDG Carmella Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket $79 | Urban Outfitters This coat from Urban Outfitters is a fun, unique take on the teddy coat. You can play with it hanging off your shoulders and giving off super cozy vibes. The coat is also reversible so you can pick which color suits your fancy on that day. The material is super plush fleece that feels like pillows around your body, so you'll instantly be ready to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa when you put it on.

6. This Vinyl Coat Is Sure To Make A Statement ASOS DESIGN Curve vinyl trench coat in khaki $119 | ASOS The greenish khaki color is a statement on its own, but paired with the shiny, reflective material, this coat really does announce that you came to slay your fall fashion looks. Wear this on the tarmac to really amp up your airport OOTD pics.