I was one of the many people who decided to major in music in college. In fact, I went to a school that was exclusively dedicated to studying all aspects of the music industry, and I barely took any real liberal arts courses. Though I majored in music business, it didn't stop me from experiencing all of the ups and downs of being in music school, so I can totally relate to the benefits and struggles of being a music major.

From giving up weekends spent out with my friends so I could camp out in a practice room to finish a song, to literally staying silent so I could rest my voice (which is ridiculously difficult for my outgoing self), going to music school definitely wasn't always the easiest. But even though I look back and poke fun at some of the #struggles I faced when I was in school, I know that I wouldn't change it for the world.

Going to music school was one of the best decisions I've ever made, and I think it's the reason why everything in my adult life has panned out the way it has. And if you're a music major yourself, you can likely relate to these seven things.

1. You Cringe When People Clap On 1 And 3 RG&B Images / Stocksy Concerts, music festivals, and any other place where you go to hear music with a ton of other people who are not music majors leaves you susceptible to hearing the dreaded "1 and 3 clap." To be fair, if you didn't major in music, you'd probably do the same, but if you did, hearing other people do it makes you cringe a little inside.

2. You Have More Staff Paper Than Lined Paper Giorgio Magini / Stocksy I know that I can't be the only person who took notes for my non-music classes on staff paper. Because I needed so much staff paper for all of my music classes — which took up the majority of my schedule — it didn't make much sense for me to also purchase lined paper when I could use the staff paper for all of my notes.

3. Your Relatives Ask About Your "Backup Plan" Ryan Watanabe Though you and I know about all of the opportunities available to music majors post-graduation, it doesn't stop extended family from asking questions like, "So what are you actually doing after college?" Even if they don't believe that a career in music is possible, you know that it is.

4. Sometimes, You'd Rather Practice Than Go Out With Friends Ryan Watanabe Every music major knows the struggle of being in a practice room at 8 p.m. on a Friday night, in the middle of perfecting something you've been working on for a while, when you get the text from friends asking you to go out that night. Do you stay in the practice room, or do you just stop what you're doing to get ready? Though balance is necessary in all aspects of life, sometimes, you'd rather pass on going out if it means that you can nail that riff that you've been practicing, or finish the song you've been working on all week.

5. You Get Too Many Facebook Event Invites To Keep Track Of Ryan Watanabe Musicians love sending out Facebook event invitations for their next gig, and because you were a music major, your profile is inundated with invites on the daily. I can't speak for other people, but I know that most of my event invites go unanswered, so I always recommend that my friends just text me if they want me to show up at their gig.

6. Your Weekends Are Filled With Going To Your Friends' Gigs Ryan Watanabe Speaking of gigs, instead of checking out a new restaurant on the weekend, you're more than likely going to a friend's show, regardless of what your friend group wants to do. Your college friends perform regularly, so it only makes sense that you want to see them if you can, even if it means missing out on hangs with your other friends. Musicians are great about supporting other musicians, and if you can find any excuse to listen to live music, you do. (It's even better if you know someone who's in the band!)