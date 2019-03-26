Your siblings are your favorite. They're the ones who always have your back, love you endlessly, and make every adventure and family gathering even better. But now that you've grown up, you may not get to see each other as much as you used to, and might even live on opposite sides of the country. That's why some sibling reunion trips need to be put in the books ASAP.

Looking back on family vacays, you always had a great time. I know I love traveling with my squad, but it's just not the same as when I'm with my family. When you're with your loved ones, you can truly do what you want versus having to comprise to meet everyone's wishes. It's just easier to be yourself with family, so since you've been looking for a chance to reunite and catch up with your siblings anyway, you might as well plan a fun getaway.

When you're finally together, the nostalgia will be all too real, and you'll take a stroll down Memory Lane. Though, this time, the destination can be bucket list-worthy like any of these seven trips to go on. So, text your sibling group chat right now, and let them know a reunion is happening.

1. Embark On A Road Trip Along The Pacific Coast Highway PR Image Factory/Shutterstock Growing up, your family may have gone on road trips all the time. You remember fighting over who got to sit where in the car, and singing along to your favorite songs. Relive that fun with a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway. Along the way, you'll soak up the breathtaking views of the ocean, and stop for some fun photo opps. You can check out the Monterey Bay Aquarium and strike a pose by the Bixby Creek Bridge. You could even stay at an Insta-worthy hotel or and inn, like La Playa Hotel or The Normandy Inn.

2. Rent A Vintage Airstream In Joshua Tree Airbnb Take your siblings on a glamping trip by renting out a cool vintage airstream in Joshua Tree. By day, you can explore the California desert while taking tons of family selfies. By night, you can stargaze on the patio, then get cozy in your airstream and watch a movie like you used to when you were kids.

3. Go On A Mississippi River Cruise Kseniia Vorobeva/Shutterstock Cruises are one of the best types of vacations to go on with a group of people. You get to travel to many places without having to pack up and switch hotels every day. That's why your siblings will love going on one like this New Orleans nine-day Mississippi River cruise. Each day, you'll be in a new location to see. If you take a cruise that stops in New Orleans, be sure to check out Cafe Du Monde for the most delicious beignets.

4. Get Away On A Tropical Adventure Billion Photos/Shutterstock If your family used to go to the beach every summer, you and your siblings will likely be game for a tropical getaway. It'll be like the good old days when you couldn't wait to show off your new bathing suit, and had the best time ever swimming in the waves. Now, you can take the relaxation up a notch by renting out a cabana or plush lounge chairs on the beach. Find a resort like The Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas that has an amazing spa and ocean #views for days.

5. Go On A European Adventure Seeing All The Sights By Train tofumax/Shutterstock If you really want to make it a reunion to remember, you might want to hop on a plane to Europe. See all the sights by taking a train like Eurostar, which goes to Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and more. While you're on the train, you'll feel just like Harry Potter, so don't forget to get a cute train pic of everyone together.

6. Get Nostalgic At Disney World In Orlando Rachel Chapman If your number one goal of the reunion is feel incredibly nostalgic, there's one place where you can truly do that: Disney World. Spend an entire week there, so you can hit up every single park. Consider booking reservations for a character breakfast, so you can take pictures with Mickey and Minnie like you did when you were little. Don't forget to snap more pics before eating delicious Mickey-shaped waffles, too.