7 Shows Like 'The Order' To Satisfy Your Teen Horror Drama Cravings

When the first season of The Order dropped on Netflix in March 2019, fans had no idea just how magical the supernatural series would be. Mixing secret societies, werewolves, and teen drama in one show proved there was something about the Netflix series that made it truly special. Luckily, there are a handful of shows like The Order out there to keep the creepy, angsty vibes going.

With new twists in every episode and plenty of characters to pine after make, The Order leaves viewers constantly eager for more. (It's like the show's creators know a hot cast plus supernatural elements will have fans hooked or something.) Though the second season of The Order was released on June 18, 2020, fans are already desperate to know whether the suspenseful series will get renewed for a third season. While there's no word yet from the higher-ups at Netflix, a decision should be made around July 2020.

If you've already devoured both seasons of The Order and are aching for more bloody good drama, there are plenty of must-watch shows out there left to uncover. Here are a few that will keep you entertained until Netflix gives word on a third season of the series:

1. 'American Horror Story' The mecca of all things drama, and horror, Ryan Murphy's iconic anthology series covers it all — from witches to ghosts, cults to demons. With plenty of sex, humor, and famous celebs, it's no wonder American Horror Story continues to bring viewers back each and every season. Whether you're in the mood for a haunted house, a coven of teen witches, or a post- apocalyptic society, odds are there's a season that incorporates both your nightmares and your desires.

2. 'The Umbrella Academy' Have your supernatural elements with a side of superhero in The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book by Gerard Way. The highly anticipated Netflix series revolves around the Hargreeves, a family of adopted supernatural children. With plenty of drama, magical elements, and a second season premiering on July 31, your world hasn't really opened up until you take on this saga.

3. 'Chambers' If you're in the mood for an edge-of-your-seat thriller, Chambers is a must-watch. After Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose) has a heart attack and receives a heart transplant, she starts getting haunted by the spirit of the donor. As she grows closer with the donor's family, she starts to act more and more like the the heart's original owner (who had a few scary secrets, FYI). While there's only one season of the show, it makes for a fun and suspenseful distraction between longer-running series.

4. 'The Society' The Society's group of high school students are living a life of freedom, but unlike the students in The Order, it's not because they're in college. Instead, it's because the town's adults have mysteriously gone missing. In addition to finding love and forming alliances, the mystery they're trying to solve is what happened to the rest of the population. While witches might not be involved, it's still up to this group to save the world.

5. 'Locke & Key' Based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key follows the Locke siblings and their mother as they move into their ancestral home after their father’s death. The kids soon discover the home is full of magical keys that not only unlock some really cool stuff (like the ability to fly and the power to open any door in the world), but also may have the answers to their dad’s mysterious murder. In March 2020, Netflix ordered a second season of the series, so the story is set to continue for at least another chapter.

6. 'The 100' What happens when a group of 100 "outlaws" go back to Earth after close to a century since a nuclear apocalypse? A whole lot of drama, as found out in The CW hit The 100. With its seventh and final season currently airing, there's close to 100 episodes full of sci-fi elements and relationship feuds to dig into before the show officially wraps up.